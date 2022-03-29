Did it feel good to sucker punch him after getting destroyed for 25 minutes? - Brendan Schaub slams Jorge Masvidal and Will Smith for "soft, beta, soy boy sh*t"

On the latest episode of his podcast, The Schaub Show, Brendan Schaub gave his thoughts on Jorge Masvidal possibly facing charges after attacking Colby Covington in Miami. The former UFC heavyweight stated that while he likes Masvidal, he disapproves of how 'Gamebred' chose to attack Covington.

Harking back to their UFC 272 headliner, Schaub pointed out that Jorge Masvidal had five rounds and a big paycheck to do as he pleased with Covington but failed to get his desired outcome. In fact, the Cuban native was utterly smothered and overwhelmed by 'Chaos'. Schaub said:

"You [Jorge Masvidal] got your a*s whooped... Colby beat his a*s for 25 minutes, dude. And then you [Masvidal] retaliate by finding out what restaurant's he at and sucker-punching him?... It's so stupid, and for what? Did it feel good to sucker-punch a guy and clip his tooth when you got literally destroyed for 25 minutes legally by commission in the sport?"

Brendan Schaub proceeded to slam all those supporting sucker-punching of any kind, calling it "the most b**ch sh*t in the world." Alluding to the recent controversy of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, Schaub continued:

"Will Smith, basically a cheap shot, too. It's just b**ch tendencies, dude. Soft sh*t. Society's getting softer and softer. Anybody who's sticking up for Will Smith, sticking up for Masvidal - it's just soft, beta, soy boy sh*t."

Schaub urged Masvidal to make better choices to send a better message to his children.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA (via According to multiple reports Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington allegedly got into a dust up at a Miami steakhouse last night(via @GamebredFighter According to multiple reports Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington allegedly got into a dust up at a Miami steakhouse last night 👀 (via @GamebredFighter) https://t.co/psEJINBHkn

Watch the segment and full episode below:

Brendan Schaub urges Colby Covington to drop charges against Jorge Masvidal

Although Schaub made it clear that he doesn't support sucker-punching, he did take the time to try and persuade Colby Covington to drop the charges. Given Covington and Masvidal's long history and the fact that 'Gamebred' is a father, Schaub said:

"I was surprised he [Covington] is pressing charges... If you press charges and he [Masvidal] is found guilty, which he will be, he's looking at time, dude. You really want to put Masvidal away for, I don't know, 2 years, 3 years, over this? Seems a little excessive. I wish, you know, someone can get in Colby's ear and just be like, 'Don't press charges, dude. Don't do that, man.'"

The MMA world appears to be divided in its opinion on whether Colby Covington should pursue legal action, primarily due to Jorge Masvidal's name value and the fact that he's in the final run of his career.

