Brendan Schaub suggests Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic on same card as Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier to fuel Jones-Izzy banter

Dana White recently confirmed that a Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic interim heavyweight title fight is in the works for UFC 276.

No doubt, a meeting between the two future Hall of Famers would be a landmark moment in the sport. However, Brendan Schaub believes there's a way to make the pay-per-view event even more interesting – by inserting Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier in the co-main event.

Playing the role of matchmaker on an episode of his YouTube show, Schaub talked about the possibility of having Adesanya vs. Cannonier on the same card as Jones vs. Miocic. The retired UFC heavyweight said:

"Now if I'm the UFC, for UFC 276, and I want some shenanigans. I want this thing to pop, right? I want a bubbler in my mouth... What I would do for a bubbler of an event is I'd put Izzy in there against [Jared] Cannonier in the co-main event. And you're gonna have nonstop soundbytes because Jon and Izzy have to be around each other during press and that just builds that drama up even more."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below:

Jones and Adesanya, of course, have a checkered history together. The pair of UFC superstars were, at one point, rumored to be gearing up for a fight, but the rumblings amounted to nothing.

Brendan Schaub hypes up Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Brendan Schaub revealed how excited he is for the potential Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic matchup. On the same episode of his YouTube show, the retired UFC heavyweight said:

"When Conor [McGregor] was in his prime, I was cranked as f***. Those are the most excited I've been for fight cards. Close second is Jon Jones. Not when he was at light heavyweight, just coasting and beating these young lions. But I'm talking [about] when it was Jon vs. Vitor [Belfort], Lyoto [Machida], Chael Sonnen, or [Daniel Cormier] or [Alexander] Gustaffson."

Schaub added that Jones should be in the best shape of his career for the first time in a while, adding:

"Now he's at heavyweight and he's motivated and he's bigger than ever. Jon's first time at heavyweight. Main event. Summer card. [Against] Stipe – arguably the best heavyweight to ever fight in the UFC? What?!"

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Jon Jones -200 (1/2)

Stipe Miocic +170 (17/10)



(odds via Here are the opening odds for a potential Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight:Jon Jones -200 (1/2)Stipe Miocic +170 (17/10)(odds via @betonline_ag Here are the opening odds for a potential Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight:Jon Jones -200 (1/2)Stipe Miocic +170 (17/10)(odds via @betonline_ag) 👀 https://t.co/BZ0KleEDN8

Edited by C. Naik