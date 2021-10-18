"You will make more cash outside" - British politician Dominic Cummings tells Nate Diaz not to renew his UFC contract in uncharacteristic tweet

Nate Diaz appears to be at a crossroads as the UFC attempts to renew his current contract, which has just one fight left.

Diaz last fought Leon Edwards in June this year after an absence of almost two years. The Stockton native is now unlikely to fight anyone unless he renews his contract with the promotion.

On Twitter, Nate Diaz recently expressed his desire to fight. However, British politician Dominic Cummings doesn't believe it's a good idea for Nate to renew his UFC contract. According to Cummings, Diaz will earn a great deal more outside the promotion and will have leverage in negotiations with Dana White.

Dominic Cummings also believes White will approach Nate Diaz for a trilogy bout against Conor McGregor. Replying to the 36-year-old on Twitter, Cummings wrote:

"Do not sign new UFC contract, you will make more cash outside AND @danawhite will come do a deal at some point for trilogy @TheNotoriousMMA fight, but outside you'll have much more leverage & make more $. Look how they screwed @GeorgesStPierre, now waiting for contract to expire."

Dominic McKenzie Cummings is a British political strategist who served as chief adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from July 24, 2019, until November 13, 2020.

Ali Abdelaziz on Nate Diaz's contract

There's recently been talk of a potential fight between Nate Diaz and Vicente Luque. However, Luque's manager Ali Abdelaziz believes the fight is on hold as the UFC won't allow Nate to fight again without agreeing to a contract extension.

Despite his fighter being in limbo while he waits for a potential clash with the Stockton star, Abdelaziz isn't sure if renewing his contract would be a good idea for Nate Diaz. Abdelaziz recently told MMA FIghting:

"Listen, I believe Nate Diaz has one fight left on his contract. I like the [Luque vs. Diaz] fight. I think it’s a great fight. I think the UFC, it’s a business, they want to make money and I think Nate and Conor [McGregor] will make them so much money. I think the only way the UFC will agree to make this fight happen if Nate re-signs with the UFC. But I don’t know if this is good for Nate to re-sign with the UFC.

