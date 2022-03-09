A lot of people would get fired - Bryce Mitchell lauds Dana White for allowing fighters to speak their minds during Tucker Carlson interview

Bryce Mitchell has thanked Dana White for allowing fighters to speak their minds in front of the camera.

The American fighter recently claimed he wouldn't fight in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, even if he was called upon to serve the nation by the government. However, 'Thug Nasty' also stated that if the state of Arkansas is ever invaded, he'll defend his hometown until death.

"I'm not going nowhere to fight a war for these politicians. I'm staying at home and when the war comes to Arkansas, I'm digging my boots in the ground and fighting for everything that I love"

During a recent appearance on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight, Mitchell spoke about how UFC fighters have the freedom to express their opinions without having to risk losing their jobs.

Mitchell explained that while he knows many who share views similar to his, they are afraid to say it in public due to the fear of unemployment.

"Everyone else is afraid to say what they think and you just kind of said it, well, I don't have to be worried about being fired from my job for saying what I want to say. There's a lot of people out there that do agree with me but they can't say things that I get to say even though they think them. They'll get fired from their job if they come out and say it. Dana White's pretty good with how he lets us talk and say what we want."

Check out the interview below:

Bryce Mitchell explains why he wouldn't want to fight alongside American soldiers in the Russia-Ukraine war

Bryce Mitchell is clearly not a fan of his country's current administration, led by United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

During his UFC 272 media day interview, Mitchell explained why he doesn't wish to fight for Ukraine alongside fellow Americans in the ongoing war with Russia.

He alleged that the government is collecting taxes from the hard-earned money of the common man and investing it into the ongoing war, whereas "our veterans (are) out here sleeping on the street."

According to Mitchell, that was a "treacherous" act on Biden's part.

"He shouldn’t be giving our tax dollars to that country anyway. We've got veterans out here sleeping on the street and you’re going to give our frickin’ tax dollars to these Ukrainians. Brother, I don’t know what’s going on over there, but I’m not going over there and fighting," Mitchell said.

While his latest victory over Edson Barboza made a splash inside the cage and moved him closer to featherweight title contention, Bryce Mitchell also hasn't been afraid to make waves on the mic. It appears 'Thug Nasty' is the latest fighter to develop a reputation for making controversial remarks.

