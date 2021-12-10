"He didn't look great" - Chael Sonnen raises concerns over Conor McGregor's 'extremely bloated' 190-pound physique

Chael Sonnen has voiced his concerns regarding Conor McGregor after ‘The Notorious’ posted photos of himself looking a lot heavier than usual. McGregor recently suggested that he weighs around 190 lbs.

In an edition of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen cited Sean O’Malley’s statements regarding Conor McGregor. The UFC bantamweight opined that weight gain is unlikely to benefit McGregor in the octagon.

O'Malley also insinuated that cutting to the lightweight limit of 155 lbs from 190 lbs could be detrimental to Conor McGregor’s body. Sonnen seemingly agreed and stated:

“Sean’s the only one to state the obvious. First off, that picture of Conor, he did not look great. Conor is chiseled, man. There’s clothing people that pay Conor to wear their stuff. He’s got this fantastic build. That picture of him at 190 [lbs], I can’t give those same compliments. He looked like he was extremely bloated. And when somebody weighs 190 – that’s used to weighing 155, 175 – what you have to wonder is how. How did you get this big? Why? The answer to me seems redundantly obvious. You’re not training. You cannot train the way you need to prepare in MMA, which we’re well aware."

"We’re well aware that Conor’s not [training], right? He’s got the hurt leg, and he’s not doing what he’s used to. He’s not jumping rope. He’s not running. He’s not pulling the sled. He’s not sparring. We get it. He’s having to do other exercises. But that’s always important to know ‘cause that’s what Sean’s talking about. If you’re not doing our sport, who gives a damn what you weigh? If your calorie deficit to intake got so far out of control, that you’re bigger than you’ve ever been, that’s not a good thing.”

Conor McGregor’s fourth fight against Dustin Poirier could take place at welterweight

Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. The lightweight bout transpired at UFC 264 in July and McGregor’s been out of action ever since. Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier is gearing up to take on Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 269.

Dustin Poirier recently revealed that he could move up to welterweight after winning the lightweight title. Additionally, both Poirier and McGregor have emphasized that their rivalry is far from over.

In an interview with Michael Bisping, 'The Diamond' had this to say about his rivalry with McGregor:

"We could fight five more times. I don't think it'll ever be settled, you know? It's one of those rivalries that's going to be forever, I think."

Considering the Irishman is bulking up and hinting at a return to welterweight, a potential fourth fight could materialize at 170 lbs. McGregor is targeting a mid-2022 comeback but is yet to officially confirm whom he’ll fight upon his return.

