Chael Sonnen believes Charles Oliveira may accidentally be "the one real good guy"

Charles Oliveira recently revealed that he sees three versions of his opponent without glasses. Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has now lauded Oliforira of not complaining about the challenges he faces.

Sonnen also narrated an incident when a fan stole Oliveira's glasses after his title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. According to Sonnen, Oliveira's desperation to get his glasses back was evident in his eyes.

During a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"One of the fans for reasons unknown reaches up and steals his glasses. And if you would have seen the look on Charles' face, he stopped what he was doing. He pointed, he started yelling, he got his glasses back. But it was just the sign of a man who was desperate , who needed his glasses. And if you do take a look, [he has] these great big coke bottle glasses. So when he says he's seeing three of everything, I mean it is just very interesting to me cause now also you've got a got that's dealing with challenges but he's never used it to complain. The fact that the story I just told you was never meant to be caught. He's never said, 'Look at me, I'm going out there with a challenge anyway'. It's just the reality of the situation and off he goes. And it just seems as though on accident Charles Oliveria might be the one real good guy."

Charles Oliveira on his impaired vision

Charles Oliveira recently made shocking revelations about his vision. According to 'Do Bronx', his eyesight is usually at fifty percent without the aid of his glasses.

The UFC lightweight champion recently said on the Flow podcast:

"So I see three. I'm hitting the middle one, it's all right. I think, 'Keep this same technique.' Three guys for me is perfect. If I'm hitting the middle on it's all right. I'll tell you the truth, I'm a guy who has a lot of faith in God and it's no joke. If I take off my glasses, I can only see [at about] 50 per cent. But it never hindered me in the fight. It never hindered me in the fight."

