"You gotta be a bit of a d**k to throw a punch" - Chael Sonnen blasts Conor McGregor for allegedly punching an Italian DJ

Conor McGregor has landed himself at the center of another controversy. The Irishman was recently accused of attacking a DJ named Francesco Facchinetti in a nightclub in Rome.

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has weighed in on the controversy, criticizing McGregor for his actions.

Speaking on his YouTube series Beyond the Fight, the 44-year-old slammed McGregor for throwing punches at a person who is unskilled in the art of fighting.

"If you have a trained killer and he's with some guy, that's the dude's resume, he's some guy and on your resume it says trained killer, it would seem as though you've gotta be a bit of a d**k to throw a punch... This is the third person he's thrown hands at? Hit the old person who wasn't moving, missed Machine Gun Kelly by light years, I'll give him a break on that, he was on crutches and then connected with a DJ like... timeout... That's a very very bad skill set if you have to hurt your nemesis who's untrained in the streets. I would never say Conor doesn't have the right to defend himself or anyone else... But I will have to question why you gotta try to hurt the guy. You don't have other ways to defuse this? You've gotta be kidding me."

Francesco Facchinetti plans to take Conor McGregor to court

Franceso Facchinetti, who was allegedly punched by Conor McGregor at an Italian nightclub, has stated that the attack was unprovoked. Facchinetti has also decided to press charges against the Irishman. Speaking on his Instagram, the DJ said:

"I took a punch for nothing. That punch could go to anyone. My friends, my wife or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he is a violent and dangerous person." (h/t Leggo)

McGregor was in Rome for the christening of his third child at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. 'The Notorious' is yet to release an official statement on the incident.

