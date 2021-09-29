"I don't think T-Wood got it" - Chael Sonnen doubts the authenticity of Tyron Woodley's 'I Love Jake Paul' tattoo

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has doubted the authenticity of Tyron Woodley's 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo.

"You want to know why I'm questioning this. Your middle finger? Oh my goodness, that would hurt so bad. I can't imagine it. And I know there was a mention of a specific size (for the tattoo). I don't think T-Wood got it. I guess he's having some fun with you all. We'll hear his side of the story, that's my prediction," Sonnen said.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley via split decision in a boxing bout on August 29.

Woodley immediately challenged Paul to a rematch. 'The Problem Child' said that he would fight Woodley again only if 'The Chosen One' got an 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo.

Jake Paul also had multiple conditions regarding the placement and visibility of the tattoo.

Check out Jake Paul's conditions below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Tyron’s tattoo guidelines:



1. 3x2 inches at least ✅



2. Can’t get it covered ✅



3. Permanent ✅



4. Must post on social media✅



Tyron Woodley recently got the tattoo on his left hand's middle finger. However, Sonnen doesn't believe Woodley satisfied all the conditions placed by 'The Problem Child.'

"That photo (of Woodley's tattoo) would have everything you need to satisfy the request of Jake Paul except one thing — T-Wood himself. It reminds me of that night Tito Ortiz claimed he bet $70,000 on Cris Cyborg, took a picture of the ticket and sent it. Except that picture didn't include Tito Ortiz. Similarly, T-Wood's has only a middle finger saying 'I love Jake Paul'," said Sonnen.

Watch Chael Sonnen speak about Tyron Woodley on his YouTube channel below:

Now that Tyron Woodley has lived up to his end of the bet, it'll be interesting to see if Jake Paul accepts the former welterweight champion's rematch offer. It seems unlikely, however, considering that Paul is currently targeting a fight with Tommy Fury.

Paul also challenged UFC president Dana White to release Jorge Masvidal for a fight. From his actions, it seems that 'The Problem Child' is not too keen on facing Woodley again.

Jake Paul responds to Tyron Woodley's new tattoo

'The Problem Child' ridiculed Tyron Woodley for getting the 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Paul said he never expected a grown man like Woodley to get a tattoo like that.

Watch Jake Paul respond to Tyron Woodley below:

Jake Paul didn't provide any updates regarding a potential rematch with Tyron Woodley in the video.

