Chael Sonnen explains why he believes the UFC should not cut Jon Jones from their roster

Chael Sonnen has revealed why releasing Jon Jones might not be the best course of action for the UFC. According to Sonnen, keeping Jones under contract might be the best way to control the outcome of his actions.

'The Bad Guy' recently said on his YouTube channel:

"If you want Jon Jones cut my next question is, why? That answer would be obvious, to hurt him. To punish him, right. If you want to hurt him and/or punish him, are you sure that you want him cut? If you release a guy, you have no control over that guy. And you can attempt to guess what the market will bear. But if you still have him under contract, you will control that answer. And if you release Jon Jones with the spirit of hurting him in mind, you see where it starts to become a problem."

Jon Jones was recently arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery, domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle. Angry fans all over the world demanded Jones' release from the UFC.

Chael Sonnen believes most demands for Jones' release have stemmed from hatred and a desire to punish him. According to Sonnen, there will be no way to check on 'Bones' if he is released from the UFC.

Dana White's comments on Jon Jones

According to the police report, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at Caesars Palace after a call stating that a white female adult, later identified as Jon Jones’ fiancée Jessie Moses, was bleeding from “her nose/mouth.”

Jon Jones had already left the property when police arrived. The former UFC champion resisted arrest and even smashed his head on the hood of the police vehicle.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn.

Jon Jones' fight against Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame hours before the arrest. While fans are demanding his release from promotion, UFC president Dana White is yet to make a decision. White told the media:

“We’ll do what we always do. We’re very consistent in that we watch and see how this thing plays out legally and what happens, and then we’ll make a decision from there.”

