Chael Sonnen explains why Conor McGregor 'told the truth' when he said Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy is good, not great

Chael Sonnen agreed with Conor McGregor's take that Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy is "good but not great."

In a video uploaded to Sonnen's YouTube channel, the former UFC middleweight star reiterated McGregor's argument about why Khabib's legacy is supposedly overrated. According to 'The American Gangster':

"[Khabib Nurmagomedov is] the most dominant fighter to ever do it. He didn't only beat guys, he dominated them. But Conor [McGregor] broke this down and said, 'He doesn't kick very well. As a matter of fact, he doesn't kick at all.' Well, now Conor has my attention because that's true. Then Conor proceeded to work through certain things such as, he never left his weight class, he missed weight twice, he could barely make it. It was his number one struggle, why wouldn't he go up? He didn't do it, he didn't take that kind of risk. So Conor laid out a compelling case because he told the truth. What would be wrong is if you misinterpret that because I agree with Conor fully."

Watch Chael Sonnen give his take on Conor McGregor's recent comments regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy:

This comes after the Irishman recently downplayed his rival's achievements in a now-deleted tweet. McGregor said Khabib's lack of a wide-ranging striking arsenal and reluctance to move up in weight is why he's just "a good fighter." McGregor also defended his former opponent Jose Aldo, who Khabib has been at odds with lately.

Khabib Nurmagomedov jokes with Herb Dean over letting Conor McGregor cheat

Khabib Nurmagomedov jokingly asked UFC referee Herb Dean how much Conor McGregor paid him during their UFC 229 clash. On Dean's watch, the Irishman was able to get away with several illegal moves during the fight, including grabbing his opponent's shorts, holding onto the cage, and using illegal strikes.

Years after the 2018 encounter, the incident apparently still irks Khabib Nurmagomedov. During a meeting with Dean backstage at a UFC event, Nurmagomedov asked: "Coach, how much do you think they paid him?" His coach replied: "I don't know. Herb, how much?"

Dean just went along and said he was just trying to do his job. In the end, 'The Eagle' said he forgives Dean even if he had allowed Conor McGregor get away with some questionable tactics.

