Chael Sonnen explains why he suggested Conor McGregor should 'pay a few more compliments' to his peers

Conor McGregor has earned a significant amount of infamy for his contentious take on his contemporaries in the UFC. However, Chael Sonnen recently opined that he needed to be slightly more positive towards fighters to command a degree of respect from his fans.

In a video that Chael Sonnen recently posted on his YouTube channel, the former middleweight behemoth opened up about Conor McGregor's tendency to take shots at fighters. He suggested that McGregor should pay other fighters some compliments to connect with the fans on a more personal level.

"If all you do is throw mud, nobody listens to you. You have got to have a sincerity with the audience, which also comes with compliments. I have always suggested to Conor McGregor that he do a few more compliments. Pick a guy. But put him over. So that the audience knows, you're just like them, you admire. If you only go negative you can get a lot of attention but you won't have the same sincerity within the attention," opined Chael Sonnen.

Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor indulged in a bit of virtual fisticuffs

Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor are often hailed as two of the best trash-talkers and promoters in the business. They recently came to blows with each other on social media.

It all started when Conor McGregor posted a video of himself pacing back and forth in front of the TV while watching the scrap between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42. This caught Sonnen's attention and prompted him to issue a lengthy tirade against the Irishman.

This forced Conor McGregor to clap back in true McGregoresque fashion. He subsequently took to Twitter to mock Chael Sonnen. Things soon took a turn for the worse after the two indulged in a small back and forth, throwing shade at each other.

