"That is ridiculous" - Chael Sonnen gives thoughts on popularity being a factor in the GOAT debate

Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on whether popularity should play a role in the debate surrounding the "greatest of all time".

When we're talking about the GOAT discussion, there are plenty of names that come to mind. Furthermore, there are a whole load of components that come into play.

Chael Sonnen is a man who has come face to face with some of the fighters involved in the conversation. However, as far as the credentials go, it's quite a complicated subject.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen discussed the ins and outs of what makes a contender legit:

“Now that is ridiculous [that popularity factors into the GOAT debate]. I took issue with that. How could the greatest of all time, which is a skill and mental component only, how could popularity be part of it? [But] Dominick [Cruz] proved his point. Here’s what he said, ‘Chael, you know the top 10 in boxing and top 10 in MMA, tell me one of them who isn’t popular?’ Dominick is right. That’s what the business books won’t tell you in college.”

So, while he may have initially disagreed with the theory, it turns out the king of trash talk understands what popularity can do for someone after all.

What happened when Chael Sonnen faced GOAT contenders?

Throughout the course of his career, Chael Sonnen has gone up against some great opponents, including Anderson Silva and Jon Jones.

The first Silva bout in August 2010 was one-way traffic, with Sonnen being able to completely control 'The Spider' on the ground for four-and-a-half rounds. However, with less than two minutes remaining in the fight, Silva managed to pull off an insane triangle finish to successfully retain his belt.

The rematch in July 2012 was a bit more straightforward as Silva beat Chael Sonnen in the second round with a knee and follow-up punches.

Nine months later, Sonnen was given the chance to try and dethrone the great Jon Jones at light heavyweight. However, he came up short once again, losing via TKO in the first round.

