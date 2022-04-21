"A very fascinating matchup" - Chael Sonnen names multiple potential heavyweight opponents for Jon Jones

During a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen assessed Jon Jones' options when he eventually makes his long-awaited move up to heavyweight.

'Bones' is considered by most to be the greatest fighter to ever compete inside the octagon, and the quality of opponents he has managed to overcome only aids the argument. Since capturing the light heavyweight title at 23 years of age, the Albuquerque-born athlete has been rampant in his division.

Discussing Jones' possibilities, Chael Sonnen listed multiple potential opponents the UFC Hall-of-Famer could face in the future. Starting with a fantasy matchup against Ciryl Gane, the analyst had this to say:

"If you look at Ciryl Gane, who's a very fascinating matchup for Jon Jones. Well, not when you take into a fact that Jon Jones is a National Wrestling Champion, and Ciryl just got outwrestled by a guy who's never had a match... Ciryl's going to have to do something in-between, out-run this [Francis Ngannou loss], make us all forget."

The former UFC middleweight title challenger continued, naming Tom Aspinall as a possible opponent. However, Sonnen noted that the Englishman needs to raise his name value before being matched up with someone of Jones' level.

"I'm big on Tom Aspinall... I don't think Tom can fill up an arena on pay-per-view for an undisputed world championship right now. Some work to be done."

If Jon Jones bypasses expected next opponent Stipe Miocic with ease and Francis Ngannou hasn't recovered from his injury layoff, what comes next for the 34-year-old? Perhaps one of Gane or Aspinall.

Check out what Chael Sonnen had to say in the video below:

Jon Jones' legacy in MMA

Jon Jones, a man commonly deemed the greatest of all time, is a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion. He recorded 11 successful title defenses over a nine-year period.

Not only did the former Jackson-Wink athlete run a whole division for almost 10 years, he did so by besting some of the best fighters to ever step foot inside the octagon.

The controversial 'Rampage' Jackson, long-term rival Daniel Cormier, former training partner Rashad Evans, and Swedish sensation Alexander Gustaffson are just a handful of the many legends the man has managed to beat during his journey in the cage.

Although he has had trouble outside the sport, if Jones is able to capture UFC gold at heavyweight, it could cement his place as the best mixed martial artist to ever compete in the sport.

