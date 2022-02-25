Chael Sonnen says things might get awkward between teammates Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier if one of them gets to fight Nate Diaz

Chael Sonnen suspects Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier's relationship as teammates could hit a rocky patch if one of them gets to fight Nate Diaz.

Masvidal and Poirier are two of the best fighters in their respective divisions. They are also teammates at the American Top Team (ATT) gym. On top of that, both present a strong case to receive a blockbuster match against Diaz.

Sharing his take on the subject, Sonnen pointed out that 'Gamebred' and 'The Diamond' both have a "rightful claim" to a bout against the Stockton native. However, only one can have the fight.

Whoever the UFC picks, 'The Bad Guy' is certain things will be awkward between Masvidal and Poirier. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen opined:

“Don’t forget. Masvidal and Poirier are teammates. Poirier for the most part is not a 170 pounder so you cannot put this on Masvidal as stealing a fight from a friend. Nate fights at 170 and Masvidal has a rightful claim to Nate. But Poirier has made it pretty clear, he does want the Nate fight and he is thinking about going to 170. So nobody’s done anything wrong. But if they go into a public campaign to get that match, one of them gets it and the other one show up at practice the next day go ‘What do I have to do? What’s next for me? Why’d take my match?'"

Watch Sonnen discuss the Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz issue below:

UFC president Dana White has already confirmed that Nate Diaz will fight again. However, nothing is concrete yet about the exact date and opponent.

Nate Diaz is still on Jorge Masvidal's radar

Dustin Poirier has been yearning for a Nate Diaz bout and both have made it very clear on social media that they want to fight each other. Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal is already slated for a clash against his former friend Colby Covington at UFC 272.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told The grudge match we've all been waiting forColby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN . Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. The grudge match we've all been waiting for 💥Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN. Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. https://t.co/n1FclaclwU

'Gamebred' is focused on getting another crack at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman after the Covington fight. However, he also admits that he would be willing to give Nate Diaz another beating if he has to wait for a title shot. In a recent live Q&A on Rumble, Masvidal said:

"He’s [Diaz] not trying to fight. That little f****** broomstick keeps talking, you’re going to have to go at some point, you know. [When] I take Colby’s a** out, if I gotta wait for Usman, it could be you that gets this a**whooping, bro… Let’s f****** go, man, I’m gonna break your f****** face, bro.”

Jorge Masvidal's last two fights in the octagon have both been title shots against welterweight king Kamaru Usman. He did well in the first meeting at UFC 251, losing via a unanimous decision after taking the fight on short notice.

However, the rematch at UFC 261 did not go as planned, as 'Gamebred' was viciously knocked out in the second round by Usman.

