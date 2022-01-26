Chael Sonnen set for analyst role at Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC 

Chael Sonnen has agreed to join Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC as an analyst.

The promotion will be making its United States debut with Eagle FC 44 this week. Sonnen will join Henry Cejudo, Felicia Spencer, Cyrus Fees, Ray Flores and Jennifer Sterger on the event's broadcast team.

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champ Cejudo, former UFC women's featherweight title challenger Spencer and media personality Fees will be behind the commentary desk.

Meanwhile, Flores and Sterger will be the ring announcer and backstage interviewer, respectively. MMA Junkie reporter Danny Segura took to Twitter to confirm Sonnen's association with Eagle FC.

"Chael Sonnen joins the Eagle Fight Club broadcast team and is set to make his debut Friday at #EagleFC44 in Miami. Per promotion. He joins Henry Cejudo, Felicia Spencer, Jennifer Sterger and Cyrus Fees on the Eagle FC broadcast team," posted Segura.

Sonnen retired from mixed martial arts following his Bellator 222 TKO defeat to Lyoto Machida in June 2019. He ended his professional career with a 31-17-1 win-loss-draw record.

Heavyweights Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov will main event Eagle FC 44 in Miami on Friday

After his retirement, Khabib purchased the Russian-based Gorilla Fighting Championship for $1 million and renamed it as Eagle Fight Club.

Last month, he announced that the organization will be hosting Eagle FC 44 at the FLX Arena in Miami, Florida, on January 28, 2022, with a main event featuring kickboxing legend Tyrone Spong and UFC veteran Antonio Silva.

However, 'Bigfoot' was deemed 'not medically fit' and replaced by Parus FC heavyweight champion Sergei Kharitonov in the headliner.

"Eagle Fight Club officials issued a statement tonight saying 'Bigfoot' Silva was 'not medically fit' to compete from the commission and that's why he's no longer competing on the card. Sergei Kharitonov now faces Tyrone Spong in the main event at #EagleFC44," Damon Martin had tweeted.

On the other hand, the co-main event of the night will see former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Rashad Evans squaring off against Gabriel Checco.

A bantamweight bout featuring UFC alumni Ray Borg and Cody Gibson will also be part of the fight card.

