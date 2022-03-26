"Not good" - Chael Sonnen opens up on Colby Covington's wellbeing

Chael Sonnen has shed light upon longtime acquaintance and fellow wrestler Colby Covington’s wellbeing. ‘Chaos’ was reportedly ambushed by friend-turned-foe Jorge Masvidal a few days back.

Masvidal allegedly attacked Covington by punching him in the face while ‘Chaos’ was leaving the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. The incident has made headlines and has been a hot-button topic in the MMA community.

Covington is said to have suffered a fractured tooth and an abrasion on his wrist courtesy of the attack by ‘Gamebred.’ The former interim UFC welterweight champion subsequently pressed charges. The 34-year-old has also demanded that Masvidal pay him $15,000 in repairs for the damage purportedly caused to the $90,000 Rolex watch he was wearing during the incident.

Masvidal was arrested on Wednesday, March 23rd, and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief. He was held on a $15,000 bond and was released after posting bail. The 37-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set to make a court appearance on April 21st.

Former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen is no stranger to Covington and Masvidal. Speaking of which, in a tweet posted by Sonnen regarding the Covington-Masvidal incident, he put forth a rather cryptic message regarding Covington’s wellbeing. Sonnen tweeted out a video in which he opened up about Covington’s current state and said:

“Not good. Guys keep asking me how is Colby (Covington) doing. I’m gonna be very light on details; this is not my story to tell. You want an answer? There’s your answer – Not good.”

Watch Chael Sonnen address Colby Covington’s wellbeing in the video below:

Daniel Cormier disapproves of Jorge Masvidal’s attack on Colby Covington

In an edition of ESPN MMA’s DC & RC Show, MMA legend Daniel Cormier expressed his disapproval of Jorge Masvidal’s attack on Colby Covington. 'DC' indicated that ‘Gamebred’ sucker-punched Covington rather than going face-to-face with him.

Covington faced Masvidal in a five-round welterweight bout at UFC 272 on March 5th and put on a wrestling clinic to defeat ‘Gamebred’ via unanimous decision. 'DC', for his part, insinuated that Masvidal could’ve exacted revenge during the fight for all the extremely personal trash talk directed towards him by Covington.

Nevertheless, Cormier believes attacking ‘Chaos’ on the streets was a bad move on Masvidal’s part. 'DC' stated:

"A lot of these altercations happen prior to the fights happening. And we were always very clear of each other. When you got 25 minutes, right? You got 25 minutes. That is the only place in which I'm going to condemn Jorge Masvidal. You had 25 minutes less than two weeks ago to do anything you wanted.”

