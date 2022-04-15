"I've deduced it on my own down to the damn fire department" - Chael Sonnen on Stipe Miocic's secret behind heavyweight title reign record

Stipe Miocic is considered by many to be the greatest heavyweight fighter in UFC history. He holds the record for most title defenses in the division, and according to Chael Sonnen, the key to his success is his work as a firefighter.

Miocic works as a part-time firefighter paramedic in Oakwood and Valley View, Ohio. The daily routine of working in the fire department guarantees that Miocic is not distracted by anything else. Chael Sonnen said:

“So I started looking on Stipe. Why does Stipe keep winning? Why does Stipe have the record? I have deducted it on my own down to the damn fire department. I truly believe that. Stipe is not out living the life. He’s not out traveling and doing the media. He’s not getting distracted and pulled in different directions. He’s grounded, he’s got a schedule, he’s got to be here.”

More importantly, this lifestyle provides the former UFC heavyweight champion with stability in his training routine, per Sonnen:

“Well if he has to be here at the fire department and he is, that means he can get [to] the gym. That means he’s got the same coaches, that means he’s got the same schedule, that means he’s got the same workout partners. If you want the same results you have to do the same things.”

Stipe Miocic is a former two-time UFC heavyweight champion. He won his first title at UFC 198 back in 2016, when he knocked out Fabricio Werdum. He lost the belt at UFC 226 when he found himself on the receiving end of Daniel Cormier’s punches.

He regained the title by defeating Cormier at UFC 241 and won their trilogy bout at UFC 252 but was dethroned by Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. Both his reigns were record-setting as he defended his title three consecutive times and has six title fight wins at heavyweight.

Watch Chael Sonnen's take on Stipe Miocic in the video below:

Stipe Miocic's legacy will stand the test of time

As mentioned earlier, Miocic holds two incredible records as a former UFC heavyweight champion. UFC heavyweight gold was usually defended successfully once or twice per reign. Only Randy Couture, Tim Sylvia, Brock Lesnar, and Cain Velasquez had an opportunity to defend it for the third time.

Stipe Miocic remains the only one to do it successfully, as he defeated Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, and Francis Ngannou during his first stint as king of the division. This record-setting reign was ended by a loss to Daniel Cormier. However, Miocic won their next two fights and set a new record by securing six title fight wins at heavyweight.

While there has been no news of his next fight since losing to Ngannou at UFC 260, many have called for a fight between Miocic and former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones. Company president Dana White hinted that it could be in the works.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Sign me up for Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones Sign me up for Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones 👀 https://t.co/KNCX5JJCr0

Edited by Avinash Tewari