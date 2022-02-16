"I don't agree with that" - Chael Sonnen on Tony Ferguson being pushed away after getting Charles Oliveira to title contention

Chael Sonnen doesn't agree with how Tony Ferguson has been treated since fighting Charles Oliveira.

In the second chapter of his current three-fight losing streak, Tony Ferguson was beaten by Charles Oliveira back at UFC 256. 'Do Bronx' was in full control of the contest and came incredibly close to finishing Ferguson via submission.

The defeat came after 'El Cucuy' was dominated and beaten by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. The third loss of Ferguson's skid was at the hands of Beneil Dariush at UFC 262.

Oliveira subsequently went on to challenge for the UFC lightweight title, where he managed to beat Michael Chandler to claim the gold. He then successfully defended the strap against No. 1 contender Dustin Poirier in December last year.

Having watched all of this unfold, Chael Sonnen isn't a fan of how Ferguson has been treated by the UFC. In a recent episode of his Bad Guy Inc podcast, Sonnen had this to say on the matter:

“Tony Ferguson is the one who [vaulted] Charles Oliveira to main event and title contender status, and Tony seems to be pushed away - I don’t agree with that. Tony is as good as he ever was, it just turns out Oliveira is better than we knew he was. That’s all that got proven.”

Watch Sonnen talk about Ferguson below:

What's next for Tony Ferguson?

While nothing has been set in stone, it appears that Ferguson is on a collision course with Michael Chandler. Both men have noted that they'd be interested in taking the fight, and all that's left is for the UFC to find a suitable date and book it.

Conor McGregor has gone back and forth with the former interim title holder recently. However, 'Notorious' is still seemingly recovering from his leg break and nobody really knows when he's going to return.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Ferguson is intent on proving that he can still mix it up with those at the top of the division. If he's matched up against Chandler, you can bet we're going to see some real fireworks.

