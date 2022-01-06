I can only see 50% - Charles Oliveira reveals he fights with limited vision

There's a reason why Charles Oliveira fervently refused to allow that one fan to take his glasses as a souvenir at UFC 269. The reigning lightweight champ apparently needs them badly.

During a recent interview with Flow Podcast, Oliveira revealed that his vision is drastically diminished when he doesn't have his spectacles on. Does it affect his ability to fight in the octagon? Thankfully, Oliveira claims it's not an issue.

'I see three [faces]. If I hit the middle one; that’s fine,' Oliveira said about fighting without his eyewear. "I think keep this same technique. Three guys for me is perfect. If I hit the one in the middle; it’s good.'

The Brazilian hero believes divine intervention is the reason his fighting career hasn't been affected by his poor vision. He added:

'I'll tell you the truth, I'm a guy who has a lot of faith in God and it's no joke. If I take my glasses off, I only see 50 percent but it never hindered me in a fight. It never hindered me in a fight. Sometimes, I walk in without the glasses... sometimes I walk in with the glasses. It depends on my vibe. Sometimes I like to walk in with glasses to look harmless and more nerdy than I already am. And when I take my glasses off, it's normal, I can see my opponent on the other side. God blesses me so much that I can see normal. But on the streets, if I take them off, I'm blind.'

Indeed, Oliviera's performance doesn't appear to be affected by his impairment. Over the past year, 'Do Bronx' has blossomed into one of the best fighters in the UFC. He captured the vacant lightweight title against Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in May and defended it against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 last month.

Charles Oliveira warned about the dangers of fighting Conor McGregor

Charles Oliveira recently struck up a rivalry with superstar Conor McGregor. Oliveira seemingly accepted the challenge posed by the Irishman when he responded by proposing a date for a potential clash.

However, former middleweight star Chael Sonnen believes a matchup with McGregor could be terrible for Oliveira. In a recent episode of his YouTube show, Sonnen said the Irishman could be a "very problematic" matchup for the champ.

Nonetheless, Justin Gaethje is still presumed to be the No.1 contender for the 155-pound strap.

