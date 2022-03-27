"I'm not worried about taking him down" - Charles Oliveira says his striking is enough to beat Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira is confident in his stand-up game going into his title defense against Justin Gaethje. 'Do Bronx' believes he has enough firepower in his hands to stand and trade against one of the most violent strikers in the sport.

While many expect Oliveira to rely on his exceptional jiu-jitsu skills, the lightweight champion is more focused on a well-rounded game. The 32-year old recently told Ag. Fight:

"Everyone's saying, 'You have to take him down. You have to worry.' I'm not worried about taking him down brother. I have no worries, really. I believe so much in my firepower. I have firepower in my hands and I've been showing it, I've been evolving. We won a very important fight against Dustin Poirier. Do you think we were celebrating and joking? No, we sit down and analyze what I did or didn't do wrong." h/t Brazilian MMA Legends

While Oliveira acknowledged his supremacy on the ground, he isn't just working on his takedowns. The Brazilian revealed that he did not celebrate properly after his title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. He claims to have constantly been working towards developing a well-rounded arsenal.

Watch Charles Oliveira's interview with Ag. Fight below:

Justin Gaethje acknowledges the importance of outstriking Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira knocked out Michael Chandler to win the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 last year. He scored a submission win over Dustin Poirier in his first title defense.

Justin Gaethje is now aware of Charles Oliveira's well-rounded game and hopes to outstrike the champion. Gaethje acknowledged that a superior stand-up game might be his only chance at dethroning Oliveira. 'The Highlight' said in an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto:

“At the end of the day, if my striking isn’t better than his, I’m f**ked, per se. That’s where I’m great. I’m great at creating pressure, creating damage, and stopping takedowns. So ultimately, he is going to be trying to get it to the ground because I’m gonna find so much success in the striking department. He is incredibly dangerous in the striking department, his knees, his elbows, his ability to create pressure, control distance; second to none. But I better be better, or I’m gonna be in a world of trouble.”

Watch Justin Gaethje's interview with ESPN below:

