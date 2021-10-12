"I was the victim of the incident" - Chuck Liddell reveals shocking details about his latest arrest

Chuck Liddell has shed light upon a few details regarding his arrest, indicating that it involves "a family mental health issue." 'The Iceman' has suggested that although he was the one arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, he was "the victim" in the incident.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the former UFC light heavyweight champion explained the situation involving him and his wife Heidi Northcott. The statement in Chuck Liddell's Instagram post read as follows:

“Last night the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies who responded were professional. While the information about this case will be revealed in due course, I believe it is important to convey and clarify a few facts about the situation. I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as details of the case will reveal. The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested, as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruising and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place."

He claimed the family's issues had reached breaking point and urged fans to respect his family's privacy.

"This was one of the many times I have tried to shield a family mental health issue from the public purview. It has become painfully apparent that this cannot continue, as our private life has now reached a public breaking point. Please respect our privacy as I help to navigate our family through this difficult time.”

Chuck Liddell’s arrest comes amidst a couple of other UFC stars – Jon Jones and Luis Pena – who were recently arrested on domestic violence-related charges.

In Chuck Liddell’s case, the MMA veteran appears to be insinuating that it was his wife who physically attacked him and that he didn’t hit back. Liddell claimed he suffered bruising and lacerations. He also noted that his wife would’ve been arrested for the attack, but he volunteered to be arrested in her place.

Chuck Liddell has been released from jail after the incident

TMZ Sports was the first to report that Chuck Liddell had been arrested in the early hours of Monday, October 11th. He was taken into custody from his residence in Hidden Hills, California, after police responded to a domestic disturbance call. Additionally, as reported by ESPN, police assessed the situation and arrested Liddell for alleged domestic battery.

The Sheriff's Information Bureau (SIB) of Los Angeles County confirmed this information to ESPN. Chuck Liddell paid a $20,000 bond and was released from jail the same day.

Chuck Liddell's last MMA fight was a first-round KO loss in his trilogy bout against Tito Ortiz at Golden Boy Promotions: Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 in November 2018. In 2020, Liddell confirmed that he'd once again retired from the sport of MMA.

