Why was UFC lightweight Luis Pena arrested?

UFC lightweight fighter Luis Pena was arrested by police officers in Deerfield Beach, Florida on October 9. The 38-year-old was arrested on charges of battery causing bodily harm and battery domestic violence.

The battery charge has a bond amount of $1,000 attached to it. Police booked Pena into the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time 'Violent Bob Ross' has had a run-in with the law. Pena was arrested earlier in June on robbery charges. The arrest took place in Coral Springs, Florida.

Luis Pena's tumultous run in the UFC

Luis Pena was first seen in the UFC in the promotion's cult show The Ultimate Fighter. Pena was part of former UFC champion Daniel Cormier's team.

After winning his fight against Jose Martinez Jr., Pena suffered an injury and had to pull out of the show.

He was later scheduled for a fight in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated in July 2018. The 28-year-old fought Richie Smullen and submitted him via a guillotine choke in the opening round of the fight.

Pena lost his next bout against Michael Trizano via split decision at UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs. Yair Rodriguez.

In his next fight against Steven Peterson at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Pettis, 'Violent Bob Ross' made his featherweight debut but missed the divisional limit by 2.5 pounds. Pena went on to defeat Peterson via unanimous decision.

Pena then returned to lightweight and finished Matt Wiman via TKO in the third round in June 2019.

Pena competed next in October of the same year but came up short as he lost his fight against Matt Frevola via split decision.

After scoring a win against Steve Garcia in February 2020, the 28-year-old took on Khama Worthy at UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs Hooker. Luis Pena lost via submission in the third round and later tested positive for marijuana.

'Violent Bob Ross' last appearance in the octagon took place in April 2021 when he defeated Alexander Munoz via split decision.

