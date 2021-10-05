"It's f***ing disgusting" - Michael Bisping reacts to the police audio of Jon Jones' recent arrest 

Following Jon Jones' latest arrest, Michael Bisping has reacted to police audio of the event that has since emerged.

The incident occurred mere hours after Jones' legendary five-round bout with Alexander Gustaffson was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, former UFC middleweight champion-turned-MMA analyst and commentator Michael Bisping had the following to say before listening to an audio recording of the call police received:

"Now, we know his wife or fiancee had blood. And the daughter was there. They were scared and the cops were called. It's... there no other word for it, it's f***ing disgusting. And I'm massively against all of that, obviously. I don't need to explain that, I don't need to get on my high horse and say I'm against people hitting women. Of course, that goes without saying. And now we know this, it's even worse."

Michael Bisping's immediate reaction after listening to the audio

After listening to a Caesars Palace security officer describe Jones' wife as having blood coming from both her mouth and nose, as well as her being too scared to return to her hotel room to collect her possessions, Michael Bisping had the following to say:

"I've always had good interactions with Jon. This, is inexcusable. And he's came out and he's said he's gonna stop drinking. I mean, yeah okay, great. Great. That's good... I was around this stuff when I was a kid, you know. And I saw a bit of that. I don't want to go into too many details... It's disgusting. F***ing of course it is. Domestic violence... It's disgraceful."

Despite his heinous actions, it does not appear that the UFC will be cutting ties with Jones. The former 205-pound champion still looks set to make the move up to heavyweight in the near future.

However, it is possible, due to the negative image surrounding him, that the UFC will not want to place him straight into the title picture.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Kamaru Usman has supplanted Jon Jones as the top men's pound for pound fighter in the newly released UFC rankings. Kamaru Usman has supplanted Jon Jones as the top men's pound for pound fighter in the newly released UFC rankings. https://t.co/bCC2EBLJj6

It is worth noting that Jones has since been moved out of the number one pound-for-pound fighter position in the UFC rankings. He's been replaced by the organization's welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

You can check out Michael Bisping's full video reacting to Jon Jones' audio tape below:

