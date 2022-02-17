×
Create
Notifications

"It was a beautiful fight" - Ciryl Gane congratulates Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis for UFC 271 co-main event, hints at August return for himself

Lewis vs. Tuivasa (left); Ciryl Gane (right)
Lewis vs. Tuivasa (left); Ciryl Gane (right)
Johny Payne
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Feb 17, 2022 07:25 AM IST
News

Ciryl Gane has expressed his appreciation for Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis after their thrilling heavyweight showdown that took place at UFC 271 on February 12th.

Gane also hinted that he could return to the octagon in August. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, ‘Bon Gamin’ suggested that he’s set to star in a French movie. Gane indicated that this could delay his return until August, but he could return earlier if his coach Fernand Lopez instructs him to. Noting that he isn’t in a rush to fight again, Gane stated:

“I got some movie to do…In Colombiana – Yeah, it’s going to be a great experience. It’s around May or something like that. So, that’s why I can’t have a fight in June or July. Maybe August. Maybe.”
KN😲CKED 😱UT C😵LD!This is some run by Tai Tuivasa! 🤯5️⃣ Wins in a row!5️⃣ Finishes in a row!5️⃣ KO’s in a row!@bambamtuivasa has defeated the Black Beast! 😤#UFC271 https://t.co/ChlzsXIzO5

Additionally, ‘Bon Gamin’ addressed his potential future opponent Tai Tuivasa’s second-round KO win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 271. Congratulating both fighters, Gane said:

“Congratulation to this guy [Tai Tuivasa]. It was a really interesting fight. Unfortunately, I sleeping at this moment, like every time, but I saw the fight after. And this was a really tough fight; really tough fight. So, congratulation to Derrick Lewis also. It was a beautiful fight. Tai Tuivasa, he’s an amazing fighter; an amazing fighter. And he can do something big in this division. He have something.”

Watch Ciryl Gane’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Chael Sonnen criticized Ciryl Gane after ‘Bon Gamin’ demanded a rematch against Francis Ngannou

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane faced UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 last month. Gane lost the closely-contested fight via unanimous decision and later demanded a rematch against ‘The Predator.’

In an edition of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen addressed Gane’s demands for a rematch against Ngannou. ‘The Bad Guy’ praised Gane’s fighting skills and even argued that the judges could’ve scored the fight in his favor.

STILL the baddest man on the planet!! 🌎🏆@francis_ngannou takes the decision over Ciryl Gane! #UFC270 https://t.co/J7no2n6isK

Nevertheless, Sonnen criticized Gane’s lack of trash talk and opined that ‘Bon Gamin’ failed to promote the heavyweight title clash. The MMA legend believes that with Ngannou out of action due to a knee injury, the UFC will schedule an interim heavyweight title bout between Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones next.

He opined that Gane is unlikely to be booked in another high-profile title fight right away due to his lack of promotional skills. Sonnen said:

“He called for a rematch. He thought he did something good. He looks around. God! The building’s empty for a; building’s not full, for a heavyweight attraction. He thought he did something good. They’ll give him another one. Ciryl is not going to get another one.”

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about the heavyweight division in the video below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Genci Papraniku
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी