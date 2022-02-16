"That's a really good fight" - Michael Bisping gives his opinion on Tai Tuivasa's ideal next opponent

Michael Bisping recently revealed who he’d like to see Tai Tuivasa fight next. Tuivasa is coming off a spectacular second-round KO win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 and has emerged as one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster. Bisping believes the affable Australian should fight Ciryl Gane next.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Bisping noted that with Francis Ngannou, the reigning champ, out of action due to a knee injury, Stipe Miocic could fight Jon Jones for an interim title. This leaves Gane as the only heavyweight in the top five without an opponent.

The former UFC middleweight champion said:

“There’s only one person ahead of him if you take out Stipe Miocic who may be fighting [Jon] Jones. We don’t know that. That’s a bit of a presumption. Ciryl Gane. Ciryl Gane is a former interim champion; just beat Derrick Lewis as well. I think that’s a really good fight. And I would love to see it. And if Tai Tuivasa can beat Ciryl Gane, that would be six fights in a row. And then just beat a former champion; that puts him, no question, he will be fighting for the belt after that. He will probably be; well, the winner of Stipe and Jones, he would be behind them.”

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Tai Tuivasa’s next fight, and more, in the video below:

Ciryl Gane is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 last month. The Frenchman will be looking to bounce back and return to winning ways later this year.

Meanwhile, Tai Tuivasa is riding a five-fight winning streak. His KO victory over Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 saw the Australian break into the top-five in the heavyweight rankings.

ESPN Australia & NZ @ESPNAusNZ



Somebody pass that man a shoe, STAT!



Tai Tuivasa beats Derrick Lewis in the battle of the big boys.



A huge moment in Bam Bam's career!



#UFC271 HUUUUUUGEEEE!!Somebody pass that man a shoe, STAT!Tai Tuivasa beats Derrick Lewis in the battle of the big boys.A huge moment in Bam Bam's career! HUUUUUUGEEEE!!Somebody pass that man a shoe, STAT! 🍻Tai Tuivasa beats Derrick Lewis in the battle of the big boys.A huge moment in Bam Bam's career! #UFC271 https://t.co/kkG32FhDgz

Tai Tuivasa isn’t pursuing any specific matchup despite his impressive KO win at UFC 271

Tai Tuivasa’s incredible win over fellow knockout artist Derrick Lewis catapulted him to No.3 in the UFC heavyweight rankings. Now among the top-five, 'Bam Bam' will likely take on another top-ranked contender in his next bout.

Despite his big win over Lewis, Tuivasa refrained from challenging anyone in particular for his next fight. During the UFC 271 post-fight press conference, 'Bam Bam' was asked whether he’d like to make a call-out. He answered:

"To be honest, I don't even know who the f**k is in the top-five. I don't even watch fighting, bro. Like I said, I heard there's the Stipe's, and the Ciryl Gane's, and all that, and everyone up there. But this is my job. I rock up, I prepare with my team, and we f**king punch on.”

Watch Tai Tuivasa at the UFC 271 post-fight press conference below:

Most of the top contenders in the heavyweight division have already been matched up. Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus are set to square off in a five-round main event bout in March, as are Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall.

As discussed earlier, Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones could potentially square off for an interim title later this year. Additionally, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Marcin Tybura are set to lock horns at UFC 273 in April, leaving Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa as the only top-ranked heavyweights without an opponent.

It remains to be seen who Tuivasa fights next.

Edited by C. Naik