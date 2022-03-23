He is more technical, more complete than me - Ciryl Gane gives massive props to Tom Aspinall after UFC London win

Ciryl Gane is in awe of fellow heavyweight Tom Aspinall's abilities as a fighter after watching the Englishman's stellar performance against Alexander Volkov at the recently concluded UFC London event. Aspinall made quick work of his Russian opponent in the headliner, picking up a first-round submission victory.

Λ𝔫𝔱𝔬🦭 @ImAntoMMA Tom Aspinall is the Future Tom Aspinall is the Future https://t.co/R0e6hXRHJo

Praising him for a wonderful performance, Gane believes Aspinall is a "real problem" for all heavyweights. 'Bon Gamin' believes that Aspinall is technically better-rounded than him, although they apparently have similar movements inside the cage.

During a recent interaction with RMC Sport, Gane stated:

"Tom Aspinall is a real problem, a real problem for the weight class. Tom I see him like I've seen him from quite some time you know, the way I managed to get to this spot is because I'm able to see things, I'm able to learn things, I'm aware about what's going on around me and since the beginning Tom, probably maybe even since his first fight if I'm not mistaken I saw very strong potential in him. He is a guy that moves like me but I think is even more technical than me in truth, even more complete than me so he is a real problem for the weight class." [Translated by r/MMA on Reddit]

What's next for Tom Aspinall?

Tom Aspinall is currently 5-0 inside the octagon and has finished all five of his opponents. He is ranked sixth in the heavyweight division and is steadily rising towards a potential title shot. Following his win over Volkov, Aspinall said he'd like to take on Tai Tuivasa next. During his post-fight octagon interview, Aspinall said:

"We drink beer in the UK, not just in Australia. Mr. Tai Tuivasa, next time you come to the UK, let’s do it. I’m ready for you."

Tuivasa recently picked up a spectacular TKO victory over knockout artist Derrick Lewis. He is currently ranked third in the heavyweight division and a victory over the Australian could establish Aspinall as a title contender. Tuivasa, however, seems more interested in a potential clash with Stipe Miocic.

It'll be interesting to see who 'Bam Bam' ultimately ends up fighting next.

