Watch: Cleaned-up audio of Khabib Nurmagomedov's interesting conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford

Khabib Nurmagomedov was recently in attendance at Old Trafford as Manchester United took on Everton. Nurmagomedov also had the pleasure of meeting United legend Sir Alex Ferguson behind the scenes.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was seen having a casual conversation with Alex Ferguson. Nurmagomedov and the former United boss initially shared insights about United's 1-1 draw against Everton. The Dagestani went on to inquire about Sir Alex's health, who in turn asked him about his fighting career. When Khabib revealed that he had retired, Sir Alex joked about taking a 'knock' too many.

An unknown person also asked Khabib Nurmagomedov if he wanted to fight Conor McGregor again. Taking a dig at McGregor's recent injury, 'The Eagle' replied that he doesn't like the idea of fighting an 'invalid'.

Here's a clip of the backstage interaction between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Sir Alex Ferguson:

I have finally added subtitles and boosted the audio.Now you should be able to specifically make out what Sir Alex Ferguson said to Khabib Nurmagomedov about what Manchester United should've done with Cristiano Ronaldo, and hear Khabib answer questions about Conor McGregor.

Sir Alex Ferguson offered wine to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov was apparently offered wine by Sir Alex Ferguson during his visit to Old Trafford. Being a strict teetotaller, Nurmagomedov had to refuse the United legend.

However, 'The Eagle' found a hilarious way to do so without stating religious reasons. According to Khabib, he refused the drink claiming that he might 'smash' everyone if he got drunk. Recollecting his interaction with Sir Alex, Khabib Nurmagomedov later said:

"Alex Ferguson asked me about wine. For him it’s good, you know. I don’t judge him, you know. But how I have to explain him there is two things. You can be straight and say ‘no, no, no, I am Muslim, I never drink.' But other thing I told him: ‘this is not good because if I drink I can smash all of you guys up’. This is not good idea for me.”

Here's a video of 'The Eagle' revealing details about his interaction with Sir Alex Ferguson:

Khabib on his response to Sir Alex Ferguson asking him if he'd like some Wine 😂😂😂

Khabib Nurmagomedov was no doubt looking forward to seeing his good friend Cristiano Ronaldo in action when he visited Old Trafford. However, he had to make do with a bench appearance, as CR7 was on the pitch for just 33 minutes of the second half. But Khabib did not let it ruin his day and had a great time rubbing shoulders with celebrities like Usain Bolt, Patrice Evra and Paul Pogba.

