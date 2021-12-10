"Nobody is gonna want a piece of him" - Coach Javier Mendez believes top UFC welterweights would avoid facing Khamzat Chimaev even more if he dominates Neil Magny

Javier Mendez believes UFC welterweights will opt to avoid Khamzat Chimaev even more if he's able to have his way with Neil Magny.

Up to this point in his UFC career, Khamzat Chimaev has been pretty unstoppable across two weight classes. Now, with his record currently sitting at 4-0 in the promotion, he's ready to take on his next challenge as he goes in search of the UFC welterweight championship.

Neil Magny, on the other hand, has won four of his last five fights and bounced back from a loss to Michael Chiesa with a nice victory over Geoff Neal.

Magny has been calling for a showdown with 'Borz' for months now and according to legendary AKA coach Mendez, it could wind up being the fight that vaults Khamzat Chimaev to a whole new threat level. Speaking during an episode of his podcast, Mendez said:

“I’d like to see him with Neil Magny because if he can destroy Neil Magny like he does to everybody else, then everybody is gonna be like, 'Okay, Dana White said it and now he’s proving it!' Neil, beat him or not beat him, he’s a tough out for anybody. If you can do to him what you’ve done to everybody else, man, okay, hats off. Nobody is gonna want a piece of him, I’m telling you. If he becomes the champ then everybody is gonna want a piece of him. Just remember, when you’re the champion everybody wants you but when you’re too dangerous and you can get eliminated from fighting for the title, nobody wants you. But right now, he would be one of the guys that the top five guys don’t want nothing to do with. But Neil Magny, for him it’s a good move.”

Catch Javier Mendez's thoughts in the video below:

Who has Khamzat Chimaev beaten in the UFC?

Khamzat Chimaev announced his arrival in the UFC in quite some style by defeating John Phillips and Rhys McKee within the space of just 10 days. Those two successes certainly put his name on the map and just a few short months later, he was back in the octagon and knocking out Gerald Meerschaert with one punch.

He proceeded to take a year off as a result of complications from COVID-19. Upon returning, Khamzat Chimaev confirmed why he is one of the scariest fighters on the roster by tearing through Li Jingliang with ruthless efficiency in less than one round.

Moving forward, you'd have to think a big name opponent is on the way for the Chechen-born Swedish star.

