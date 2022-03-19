"He can't stop my shots"- Colby Covington breaks down how his fight with UFC middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya would turn out

Colby Covington is confident he can take Israel Adesanya down with ease.

After failing to dethrone welterweight champion Kamaru Usman twice, Colby Covington could now be tempted to move up to middleweight and face Adesanya for the title. As early as now, 'Chaos' is already certain the 185-pound king won't be able to handle his ground game, particularly his takedowns.

Covington predicted that 'The Last Stylebender' might stop his takedown shots once, but many more will come and he can't do anything about it.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, he said:

“I feel extremely confident I would say that I would have to be a pretty good size favorite over him like that’s honestly how I feel. He can’t stop my shots and if he stops it once, there’s going to be at least 20 or 30 [more] you know."

As it stands, Covington's 67 takedowns is the second-most in total takedowns landed in the welterweight division and eighth in all-time. 'Chaos' was totally aware of his incredible record and boasted that he would make light work of Adesanya as he did with Jorge Masvidal.

He added:

I’m already in the records I think like for second most in the division, in the history for takedowns and I’m not even trying. You see my last fight against Jorge [Masvidal], I didn't even break a sweat. I was still bouncing around the octagon, telling him to lick my nuts and telling him he’s still my son and I wasn’t even breathing hard.”

Watch Colby Covington's full interview below:

Colby Covington argues he should get Israel Adesanya if he wants to

Israel Adesanya has previously admitted that he wants Jared Cannonier next as he wants some fresh meat for his next bout. However, some fans still fancy a superfight between 'The Last Stylebender' and his fellow champion Usman. Covington, meanwhile, insists that he should also be in the conversation.

According to 'Chaos,' he should be allowed to fight Adesanya as he clearly beat 'The Nigerian Nightmare' twice. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, he stressed:

“I could definitely go up to 185 and fight Adesanya . I don’t know if he’s going to turn around like that. He doesn’t have a dance partner right now. Some of the guys that are trying to line him up with are unoriginal. Why can Usman fight him and all the fans want that? But the guy that beat Usman [can’t]? I beat Usman twice, Usman sucks. Everybody knew at Madison Square Garden. I won those last three rounds. It was an easy win for me, easy decision victory, unanimous. Why can’t I fight Adesanya? He can’t stop my wrestling. I’ll pick him up and drop him on his f*cking head."

Check out Colby Covington talk about Adesanya and Usman below:

Edited by Allan Mathew