"I'll beat him 5 to 2" - Colby Covington proposes NBA style 'best of 7' series against Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington has proposed a best-of-seven series between himself and Kamaru Usman.

Over the course of the last few years, Colby Covington has had in-depth feuds with several members of the UFC roster. Right now he's embroiled in a war of words with both Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal, but beyond that, his most notable foe has been Kamaru Usman.

The pair have met twice, at UFC 245 and UFC 268. On both occasions, Kamaru Usman was able to defeat Colby Covington to retain his UFC welterweight championship.

While Covington accepted the second loss with more grace than he did in the first, he noted in a recent interview with Helen Yee that he isn't done with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' just yet.

"There’s so much controversy from the first fight with the ref, so much controversy from the second fight with the judges and their opinion, so this trilogy needs to happen man. We’re the two best fighters in the world, no-one is gonna come close to being on our level so we need to keep running this back. This is a fight that should be a best-of-seven series, just like the NBA Championship. When you have the two best teams from each conference, we’re the two best from each conference and we need to fight seven times. I think that’ll really tell who is the best fighter in the world. I honestly think I’d beat him 5 to 2."

Catch Helen Yee's full interview with Colby Covington below:

Who will Kamaru Usman fight next?

As of this writing, it's not yet known what Kamaru Usman is going to do next in the welterweight division. Covington is likely going to go back to the drawing board, but for the champion, he has a few contenders just waiting to take their shot.

Gilbert Burns' win over Stephen Thompson means there's a good chance he's just one win away from a rematch of his own against Usman.

Leon Edwards, meanwhile, feels like he's done enough to get the title shot, but he may have to go through long-time rival Jorge Masvidal in order to get there.

Also Read Article Continues below

The wild card in this scenario is Khamzat Chimaev but he'd almost certainly have to win at least two more bouts before being thrust into a title opportunity against a monster like Kamaru Usman.

Edited by Harvey Leonard