"His face looked like hamburger meat" - Colby Covington recalls 2019 fight against Robbie Lawler

Colby Covington recalled his dominant unanimous decision victory over MMA legend Robbie Lawler, whom he fought back in August 2019. In his most recent interview with Yahoo! Sports, ‘Chaos’ addressed multiple topics.

Interviewer Kevin Iole notably revealed that when Colby Covington defeated Robbie Lawler, he (Iole) credited ‘Chaos’ for winning the fight primarily via cardio. Iole added that while most people cite Covington’s wrestling skills as the reason behind his success, his cardio plays a major role in helping him outwork his opponents. Covington responded by stating:

“Yeah, I don’t get tired. A lot of people, they call me the ‘Cardio King’ for a reason. I got a second lung. What I did to Robbie Lawler, man – His face looked like hamburger meat afterward. He did not look good, man. He had a concussion backstage. He was bad. I broke the strikes record on his face. I think I threw like 500 landed strikes on his face."

Additionally, ‘Chaos’ reiterated that what he does is dissect and pick his foes apart. The former interim UFC welterweight champion opined that no one can match his volume, will, and pace inside the octagon.

"So, that was a history-filled night for me. It was a beautiful night against the boogeyman of the division. Robbie Lawler is the most fearsome fighter that’s come through this division; the most heavy puncher that it’s had. I decimated him. I made him look like an amateur.”

Furthermore, Covington suggested that he doesn’t consider securing a “lucky punch” KO win or a flash submission win true dominance. He pointed out that his style of fighting – which consists of outworking and beating an opponent through every single round – is what he regards as true dominance.

Watch Covington's post-fight interview below:

Javier Mendez believes Jorge Masvidal can’t afford to lose to Colby Covington

Colby Covington is scheduled to face friend-turned-foe Jorge Masvidal in a five-round welterweight bout at UFC 272 on March 5th. In an edition of The Schmozone Podcast, world-renowned MMA coach Javier Mendez explained that the 37-year-old Masvidal can’t afford to lose to the 34-year-old Covington.

Mendez insinuated that Masvidal is nearing the end of his career and probably won’t rebound from a loss to ‘Chaos'. Whereas Covington could make a successful comeback even if he loses at UFC 272. Mendez said:

"I think if Jorge loses it, I think he can wrap it. He's just going to fight specialty fights because he's such a huge name and fan-favorite that he can go on and fight. But I think he's older, much older... He's the one that can't afford to lose. If Colby loses, he's still young enough to rebound.”

Check out Javier Mendez's take below:

