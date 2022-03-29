"That guy is f***ing the GOAT" - Colby Covington explains why he talks to Hunter Campbell directly instead of having a manager

Colby Covington explained why he doesn't need a manager and how he deals with Hunter Campbell and UFC president Dana White directly.

According to Hunter Campbell's LinkedIn profile, he is currently the Chief Business Officer of the UFC and has held the position since April 2019. Before that, Campbell was the Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel for the promotion from January 2017 to April 2019, a role he continues to play in his new capacity.

Covington is known for his outspoken nature and his shenanigans outside of the octagon. In conversation with Bob Menery and co. on the Full Send Podcast, 'Chaos' had the following to say:

"I just saw that the managers are middlemen... they don't really do anything, they're not going [to go] out there to fight. So, why am I going to pay a lot of money to a manager when they do nothing. I would rather take destiny in my own hands and go talk to Dana and Hunter Campbell is the guy I talk to a lot... that guy is the f*****g GOAT. He's a beauty, I love that guy."

Check out Colby Covington's full appearance on the Full Send Podcast below:

Covington is currently coming off a decisive win against long-time nemesis Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. He managed to outperform 'Gamebred' over the course of five rounds and walked away from the cage with a unanimous decision win under his belt.

Colby Covington claims the actions of Tyron Woodley's mother after the Jake Paul fight proves that the fight was fixed

Jake Paul knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley with a devastating right hand in their rematch, but Colby Covington thinks the actions of Woodley's mother proves that the fight was fixed.

Some fans were skeptical of the knockout and accused Paul of signaling to Woodley with his right hand before landing the devastating blow. Woodley's mother also entered the ring and was seen laughing alongside Paul after the fight, something that 'Chaos' picked up on.

On the Full Send podcast, Covington said:

"It was definitely a fix, you could tell. Just the way he like signalled to him like, 'Hey, okay, put your hand down, now you're gonna take the knockout', then you see Woodley's mom, like she's dancing around in the f***ing octagon, like screaming right next to her son. Like, dude, your son just got knocked out and humiliated in front of the world and you're f***ing screaming happy? That was a work, 100 per cent."

Paul has previously labeled claims of his fights being fixed as "completely bull****". Woodley has previously refuted the fixed fight claim as well by stating that Paul caught him with real power.

