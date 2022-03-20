"I want to ride with them for life" - Colby Covington reveals he is trying to get a new UFC contract; vows to be a "lifetime UFC fighter"

Colby Covington has revealed that he’s trying to get a new UFC contract and become a “lifetime UFC fighter.” Speaking to Mike Heck on MMA Fighting’s What The Heck, Covington indicated that he’s open to competing in any high-profile fights the UFC has to offer.

Covington asserted that the ‘CCI,’ aka ‘Colby Covington Incorporated,’ is open for business. He added that he’s got a lot of respect for the UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. He lauded Campbell for being “the face that runs the place” and ensuring that the UFC organization works efficiently. Covington continued:

“Whenever he calls my phone, I wanna put the biggest and best fights. And whatever they have, I’ll be ready to respond to the call. I’m trying to get a new contract. I’m trying to fight and earn that right, Mike, to be a lifetime UFC fighter. Like, lock me down long-term, UFC, that you guys know you’re riding for me for life. Because I want to ride with them for life, man. I love the UFC brand, the company, and…”

Covington proceeded to show off some of his ornaments – the chains on his neck as well as his wristwatch. The 34-year-old claimed that his chains and wristwatch cost more than some people’s houses. He added:

“And that’s thanks to UFC giving me the opportunities; giving me a chance to create my own destiny. So, it’s been beautiful to put destiny in my own hands and work hard and bank on myself.”

Furthermore, while Covington didn’t disclose exactly how many fights are left on his current UFC contract, he reiterated that he’d like to continue fighting in the UFC. ‘Chaos’ also pointed out that after he’s done with his fighting career in about five or six years, he’d like to work as a full-time UFC employee and help guide future generations of fighters.

Watch Colby Covington’s conversation with Mike Heck in the video below:

Colby Covington on potential fights against Dustin Poirier and Israel Adesanya

Covington is currently the No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight in the world. While ‘Chaos’ has expressed his willingness to take on all comers, the two names he’s largely focused on as of late are UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Covington said:

“The two biggest fights in my mind – go beat up (Israel) Adesanya. The guy just has cardio-kickboxing, he's not that good of a fighter, he's not well-rounded he can't stop my American wrestling...or fight Dustin (Poirier), you know, another guy who said it's on sight he wants to come to my weight class 170.”

