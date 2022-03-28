Colby Covington says Jon Jones "likes to beat women" because 'Bones' is not winning in the UFC 

Colby Covington has taken another dig at Jon Jones' controversial personal life, this time referring to the former light heavyweight champion as a 'wife beater'.

Covington referred to Jones' arrest for domestic battery back in September last year in Las Vegas. 'Chaos' claimed that the 34-year-old "likes to beat women" because he knows he can't win inside the octagon anymore.

During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, 'Chaos' weighed in on Jones' former partner Jessie Moses' decision to part ways with the former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion after he allegedly got into a physical altercation with her.

Covington sarcastically stated that Jones literally "knocked some sense into her," which he says led her to end her romantic relationship with 'Bones'. Covington remarked:

"Oh yeah, I said that because his wife left him so I said that he finally knocked some sense into her because he's always beating her, you know, he likes to beat women because he's not winning any active UFC fights."

Check out Covington's appearance on the podcast below:

Jon Jones hasn't competed in a fight since his hard-fought unanimous decision win against Dominick Reyes back in 2020.

He has since been training for a potential move to the heavyweight division. Despite there being a lot of talk surrounding his potential octagon return lately, nothing has been announced as of yet.

Colby Covington explains why he doesn't have any friends in the UFC

Colby Covington has revealed that he doesn't have any friends in the UFC. He claimed that he signed up with the promotion to make money and not friends and that's why he likes to keep things strictly professional.

The former interim UFC welterweight titleholder said:

"I didn't come here to make friends. This isn't the ultimate friends business, this is the Ultimate Fighting Championship. I came here to make money, I didn't come here to make friends."

'Chaos' most recently fought his former best friend Jorge Masvidal inside the octagon at UFC 272, picking up an impressive unanimous decision win. Although he beat Masvidal, their rivalry isn't even close to being over.

'Gamebred' allegedly attacked Colby Covington outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami last week. He reportedly sucker-punched Covington in the face and ended up breaking his front tooth. 'Chaos' subsequently pressed charges against Masvidal for aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

