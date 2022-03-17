Why is he trying to pick on the guy that has a lisp? - Colby Covington slams Dustin Poirier for looking to fight "mentally handicapped and crippled" Nate Diaz

Colby Covington blasted Dustin Poirier for pursuing a fight with Nate Diaz, who he believes is crippled. According to 'Chaos', Diaz is past the state of fighting both mentally and physically.

Amidst rumors of a move up to 170 lbs, Poirier's coach recently claimed that 'The Diamond' could be a better welterweight than lightweight. Interestingly, Covington slammed Poirier for seeking a Diaz fight after hearing his coach's claims.

'Chaos' instead challenged Poirier to fight him, which he claims is the road to UFC gold. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Covington said:

"His coach is saying, 'Oh Dustin's gonna be a bigger and better welterweight than he was lightweight. And he's having a hard time making lightweight anyore.' So you know, why is he trying to pick on a guy in the corner that has a lisp, that's mentally handicapped and crippled. Nate Diaz is crippled mentally and physically. That guy shouldn't even be fighting anymore. So if Dustin wants to pick on the crippled dude that has a lisp, Nate Diaz, why don't you come fight the man [points at himself]. I'm the number one guy in the division."

Watch Colby Covington's interview with Submission Radio:

Dustin Poirier on a potential bout against Colby Covington

Colby Covington has issued multiple callouts to Dustin Poirier over the past few weeks, even taking digs at his wife and family. However, 'The Diamond' didn't seem bothered by the obscene comments while shutting down talk of a potential bout against Covington.

While Poirier understands Covington's attempt to earn a big fight, he doesn't think it will get 'Chaos' another title shot at welterweight. The Louisiana native recently said at the UFC Vegas 50 post-fight show:

“It’s cute. It’s all good. It is what it is. People want big fights. That’s a big fight. He wants a big fight. Obviously, he’s not in line for the title fight. He lost twice to the champ so he probably needs a few more wins, but I would think if you want to get back to that strap, you’ve got to fight welterweight contenders."

Watch Dustin Poirier's appearance at the UFC Vegas 50 post-fight show below:

For now, Poirier seems to be focused only on Diaz and vice versa.

