Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal reach comparison: Who has the advantage?

Jorge Masvidal has longer arms but Colby Covington has a slight advantage in leg reach.

UFC 272 headliners Masvidal and Covington have mostly identical measurements heading into the fight. However, 'Gamebred' enjoys a two-inch arm reach advantage over Covington. Meanwhile, 'Chaos' could try and maximize his 1.5-inch edge in leg reach over his opponent.

It's hard to tell who can better utilize the aforementioned advantages. The numbers could give fans a hint. In terms of overall significant strikes landed, both welterweights have logged identical stats once again. Masvidal has landed 4.22 strikes per minute, while Covington is close behind with 4.14.

However, it is 'Gamebred' who appears to be the more accurate striker, having registered 48 percent significant striking accuracy. On the other hand, Covington has 38 percent striking accuracy.

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington lifted the lid on what started their feud

Before becoming bitter rivals, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington were good friends. The pair honed their craft at the American Top Team (ATT) gym and were even roommates at one point. However, their relationship fell apart and both have their side of the story.

Masvidal has said in previous interviews that Covington started the feud when 'Chaos' and his former longtime coach had a dispute over some payments. During their recent virtual face-off interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, 'Gamebred' maintained his stance and reiterated:

"It first started out with this piece of s*** not paying my coach $12,500 for a fight... Then when he had the chance to finally pay back the $12,500, he didn’t. So, I went out there and paid my coach out of my own pocket so since then, it was like 'I’m going to f*** him up at some point'... Everyone at American Top Team knows that’s why he got kicked out, [and] soon to be kicked out of [his current] gym [too] because you don’t pay your bills, and you're drowning in debt from all the loan sharks that you owe money in South Florida from poker."

As expected, 'Chaos' clapped back with his own version of the story. Covington said that his upcoming opponent was lying and that he didn't get paid the money he was supposed to make at the time:

"It’s fake news, Stephen A, it’s fake news. Anything Jorge Masvidal says is a lie. You can’t believe anything he says, he’s all talk, no walk. Yeah, he’s getting paid a lot of money... but he ain’t doing anything. He ain’t doing anything. You can ask his owner, his master Dan Lambert actually knows how much I got paid. That night I got that paycheck, I got paid half of what they said."

Watch Masvidal and Covington argue below:

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal will be the promotion's third pay-per-view event this year. The fight will take place on March 5, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

