"I beat that guy ten out of ten times" - Colby Covington reacts to Conor McGregor wanting to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title

Colby Covington has chimed in with his opinion on MMA megastar Conor McGregor’s call-out of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. McGregor recently said that he’d like to fight Usman for the welterweight title next.

During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Covington was asked about McGregor challenging Usman. ‘Chaos’ responded by noting that he wasn’t aware of McGregor’s latest callout but has heard the Irishman make similar claims before.

Additionally, ‘Chaos’ proceeded to praise McGregor for his accomplishments, while also taking a jibe at his former training partner Dustin Poirier. Covington said:

“I think he’s just probably trying to talk himself up and get himself hyped up. But he’s not going to come over here and fight real men in a real man’s weight class. He’s a great fighter. He’s done good business for himself. And he definitely holds a lot of Ls over Dustin Poirier still. But if you’re talking about 170, that’s not his weight class.”

Additionally, when asked if he’ll ever fight McGregor, Covington said:

“I mean, I would, but he’s not gonna fight someone where he knows there’s a zero percent chance to win.” He added, “Because, there’s no luck factor. Like, he can’t even hit lightning in a bottle… Realistically, I beat that guy ten out of ten times. We’re talking statistics, and life’s all about numbers.”

Regarding the McGregor-Usman matchup, Covington concurred with the podcast hosts that Usman would beat ‘Notorious.’ Covington also indicated that UFC welterweight (170-pound) champion Usman would be too big for former featherweight (145-pound) and lightweight (155-pound) champion McGregor.

Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor should steer clear of a fight against Kamaru Usman

Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury in his lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier last July.

‘Notorious’ has been working on his recovery and has vowed to return this year. Conor McGregor’s next opponent and exact comeback date remain unclear. Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman is expected to defend his title in a rematch against Leon Edwards next.

Taking to his YouTube channel, MMA legend Michael Bisping addressed a potential McGregor-Usman matchup and picked Usman to dominantly defeat ‘Notorious.’ Bisping said:

"He's a nightmare. For welterweight, he's absolutely gigantic, first of all. He is incredibly strong. The wrestling is off the chain. Man can wrestle like crazy. He would be able to take Conor down with no problem whatsoever. There wouldn't be; it wouldn't be a competition. He would pick him up, boom, slam him down on the canvas with absolute authority. Cardio-wise, Kamaru has an advantage there."

Bisping discusses McGregor-Usman fight:

