"You're nobody without me" - Conor McGregor blasts Islam Makhachev after tracing the Dagestani's old tweet from 2015

Conor McGregor has slammed Islam Makhachev after finding an old tweet referencing him that the Dagestani posted in 2015.

Makhachev posted an image of McGregor facing off with Chad Mendes ahead of the UFC 189 interim featherweight championship bout. He captioned the post by adding that 'The Notorious' couldn't afford a loss against Mendes considering all the trash talk prior to the outing. The Irishman eventually won the main event to claim his first title in the UFC.

McGregor responded to the tweet more than six years later. On Thursday, he pointed out that he beat Mendes and reached superstardom.

"Can you not, you inbred? What about the one after that then? You are nobody without me, don't forget. Beg me. If I leave sh*t on the bus on that bus, he a nobody like you, ahahahaha. He still is, kid. A nobody at the big bank. Sh*t the bus and now he lives off your work."

Conor McGregor's reply to Islam Makhachev's 2015 Twitter post

A fan then asked McGregor to fight Islam Makhachev and prove himself. The Dublin native once again resorted to calling Dagestanis "incested." He has now deleted his replies.

"No. His cousin is his dad."

The former two-division UFC champion takes a further dig at the Dagestani star

McGregor is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. Makhachev, meanwhile, is chasing his maiden 155-pound title shot.

Conor McGregor holds a 3-4 record in his last seven UFC fights, while Islam Makhachev is unbeaten in his last nine

Conor McGregor hasn't been in the best form inside the octagon of late. He only has three victories in his last seven UFC outings and just one in his last four.

McGregor's only win in the UFC lightweight division came against Eddie Alvarez in their title fight at UFC 205 in 2016. The triumph saw him become the first fighter to simultaneously hold two belts in UFC history.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev is on a nine-bout winning streak at the moment. He is likely only one more victory away from a lightweight title shot.

The No.4-ranked contender last defeated Dan Hooker via kimura submission in the first round of their clash at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Harvey Leonard