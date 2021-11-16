"It's not too late to stay off my radar" - Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen continue trading barbs on Twitter

A feud is brewing between Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen – two of the best talkers in UFC history.

Sonnen seemingly sent McGregor an ominous warning by tweeting, "It's not too late to stay off my radar." Not one to shy away, McGregor responded by poking fun at Sonnen's YouTube videos.

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen It's not too late to stay off my radar



Just put down the shot-glass of awful bottom-shelf whiskey, turn off your phone, and back outta the big-boy saloon niiiice n' sloooow... It's not too late to stay off my radarJust put down the shot-glass of awful bottom-shelf whiskey, turn off your phone, and back outta the big-boy saloon niiiice n' sloooow...

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @ChaelSonnen Just set up the tripod, in the corner of your boxroom, and tell your 2 views the promo code for the window sheen 😂😂 @ChaelSonnen Just set up the tripod, in the corner of your boxroom, and tell your 2 views the promo code for the window sheen 😂😂 https://t.co/sQVpVPVHdy

The former two-division champion was referring to Sonnen's videos on YouTube, which are notorious among MMA fans for having exceedingly long ad reads.

'The American Gangster' continued by implying that he would accept an apology from McGregor before their back-and-forth escalates into a full-blown rivalry. However, the Irishman merely replied with a sarcastic comment.

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen Oh;

And leave a nice heartfelt apology on the table as you exit Oh;And leave a nice heartfelt apology on the table as you exit

Chael Sonnen calls Conor McGregor a 'little rich weirdo'

The beef between Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor stems from the former's comments during an episode of ESPN+ weekly series 'The Chael Sonnen Show With Jorge Sedano.'

The show's co-host asked Sonnen for his take on the video McGregor posted of himself pacing around a room while watching his former opponent, Max Holloway. The former UFC middleweight answered:

"Conor is on the verge of being a little rich weirdo. It’s the last thing I wanted for him but if you mark out for your own gimmick to this extent… He’s posting things, then he’s deleting them. I’ve got to give the troll effort 100%. As a former troll myself, I get it. If they’re in the UFC, you didn’t step foot at it, you didn’t throw a single punch and you can steal a headline on ESPN+, you’re doing something well. But in all fairness, Conor’s not going to step in there with Max any more than he was going to step in with the guy last week, the week before that, or whoever he pulls out of his hat for next week. He’s got to heal himself."

Sonnen added that Conor's behavior over the past several weeks has made the Irishman look bad. He added:

"In all fairness, Conor is still a big draw, but he’s really working against himself. He’s being a weirdo. Is this what he wants as his identity? A guy walking around with his shirt off screaming at a television set. I mean, come on. In all fairness, when you were 22 years old that was one thing, but as a husband and a father, you’re a little bit of a dork."

Watch Chael Sonnen's comments on Conor McGregor:

Unsurprisingly, McGregor took exception to Sonnen's comments. 'The Notorious' responded by taking a jab at the UFC fighter-turned-analyst.

