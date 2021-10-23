"These clowns are f****d when I get back" - Conor McGregor denies that he will soon retire from MMA

Conor McGregor has no plans to hang up his gloves anytime soon. He dismissed the narrative that he may never fight inside the cage again. The former two-division champ sent a stern warning to his fellow UFC competitors.

McGregor's desire to compete in MMA was called into question following his second loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Some even claimed the Irishman may never get his mojo back. The idea was pushed further after McGregor gained some muscle during his time off from the sport.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who speculated on the same, the 33-year-old made it clear that he has no intentions of calling it quits.

"All I read was “look how big he has gotten” My man! These clowns are f****d when I get back," wrote Conor McGregor.

In his follow-up tweet, McGregor explained why he decided to put on more muscle recently, which will possibly make him slower inside the octagon.

"There are pro’s and cons to everything. I could not move the last 3 months, so I brought heavy weights to me, and moved them. Repetitively. Play with the cards you are dealt. My power is up over 50%."

In another tweet, the Irish superstar laughed off the idea of wanting to retire from MMA, seemingly mocking arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor open to fighting Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson

Conor McGregor doesn't mind taking on Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson in the near future. In a now-deleted tweet, the former lightweight champ said he would probably fight both his rivals and finish them by way of "blunt force trauma." McGregor has fought Diaz twice, but hasn't locked horns with Ferguson yet.

Ferguson, who is on a three-fight losing streak, recently called out McGregor, hinting that he has some "unfinished business" to settle with the Irishman.

Diaz, on the other hand, is rumored to challenge Vicente Luque at UFC 269 in December. The Stockton-native's last fight was against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 this year. He lost the five-round bout by unanimous decision.

