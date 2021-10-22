Conor McGregor claims he will fight both Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson in the future; reveals how he will finish them

Not one to back down from accepting the fiercest of challenges, Conor McGregor fancies having two fights that will surely excite the MMA enthusiasts. Responding to a fan on Twitter, the former two-division champion noted he wouldn't mind facing both Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson in the future.

When asked how he sees the fights going, McGregor claimed he will finish both lightweights by way of 'blunt force trauma'. However, best known for going on tweet-and-delete sprees, the 33-year-old later deleted his responses.

Below are the screenshots of his tweets:

Conor McGregor sees himself fighting Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz in the future.

'The Notorious' has also predicted a brutal finish to the fights.

While McGregor has fought Diaz twice, he is yet to share the Octagon with Ferguson. 'El Cucuy', however, has called out the Irishman on multiple occasions, the latest of which was yesterday.

Referring to McGregor as 'McNuggets', Ferguson suggested he has to settle his unfinished business with the former lightweight champ.

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT “Where You At Mcnuggets!?!” Time -2- Turtle🥷Up MF’s Glad Moast Of You Got The Memo 🐢💨🍃 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Crew🍃 On -2- One. -Champ 🚣‍♂️ “Where You At Mcnuggets!?!” Time -2- Turtle🥷Up MF’s Glad Moast Of You Got The Memo 🐢💨🍃 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Crew🍃 On -2- One. -Champ 🚣‍♂️ https://t.co/gem24Np71B

Ferguson and McGregor are arguably at the lowest point of their careers. The American is on a three-fight losing streak while the Irishman suffered his second consecutive defeat for the first time at UFC 264 in July earlier this year.

Diaz, on the other hand, is coming off a loss to Leon Edwards. He is now rumored to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 269 in December. However, a recent tweet from the Stockton native hints at his desire to take on Ferguson instead.

Conor McGregor is on road to recovery

Conor McGregor sustained a brutal leg injury in the main event of UFC 264. He has received a medical suspension of six months, which will keep him out of competition until January of 2022.

Although 'The Notorious' hasn't been able to train MMA, he has made sure to pack on the muscles during his absence from the sport. The 33-year-old has kept himself in shape by lifting weights in the gym.

Also Read

McGregor has confirmed he isn't eyeing a return to the sport unless he recovers fully from his injury. However, he will participate in a wheelchair boxing match for charity purposes before the end of the year.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊 Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊

Edited by Ritwik Kumar