Conor McGregor fires back at Tyson Fury after he made fun of the Irishman's submission losses

Conor McGregor has fired back at Tyson Fury after he made fun of the MMA megastar’s submission losses.

McGregor and the undefeated heavyweight boxing kingpin have been quite friendly with each other over the years. However, this changed after Fury recently praised McGregor’s archrival Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘The Eagle’ defeated McGregor via fourth-round submission in their lightweight title matchup at UFC 229 in October 2018.

McGregor didn’t take kindly to this and jibed at ‘The Gypsy King’ over his support for Nurmagomedov. Fury responded by mocking ‘Notorious’ for his submission losses in MMA. Additionally, taking aim at McGregor’s issues outside the octagon, Fury tweeted:

“come back when u win a fight mush, & the difference in me & you is i don’t get myself in trouble & people actually like me, your just a bully who hit old man, & yes Big up the hulk Joe, #morecambebay. in the house”

Conor McGregor fired back at Tyson Fury with multiple tweets. Criticizing Fury for not helping his friend Billy Joe Saunders’ father during an altercation at last May’s Alvarez vs. Saunders boxing event, McGregor stated:

“Oh no people don’t like me what will I ever do hahahahaaha idiot. You are just a little r*m licker bro. Thats all. You stood there while your friends father was being attacked and done nothing. That’s the be all end all bro. God luck , God bless.”

Tyson Fury, on his part, tweeted:

“@TheNotoriousMMA has done more Tapping than MJ,s old dance shoes.”

Conor McGregor replied to this by once again jibing at the UK boxing great for not helping his friend’s father. McGregor tweeted:

“Get that Versace off you, you done nothing.”

McGregor then posted an old video of Fury praising him. 'Notorious' then appeared to deescalate their back-and-forth and stood in solidarity with Fury in his long-running fight against mental health issues.

Conor McGregor has vowed to quit drinking ahead of his comeback fight

Conor McGregor is on a two-fight losing streak and suffered a gruesome leg injury last July. He’s expected to compete in his comeback fight later this year.

Presently, it’s unclear as to who he’ll fight next. Regardless, ahead of his much-awaited return, McGregor has promised to abstain from alcohol consumption and immerse himself in training. In a recent Instagram post, ‘Notorious’ stated:

"For my fighting fans, I want to say I know I am enjoying myself with my liquid, but very soon I will be immersing my self in full training again with complete abstention from my wonderful creations of Spirit and Ale. Just 5 more minutes Ma”

