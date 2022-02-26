"He's doing big things in boxing" - Conor McGregor open to working with Eddie Hearn

Conor McGregor has expressed interest in working with British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Irishman was present at the Bellator 275 event that took place on February 25 in Dublin, Ireland. While interacting with the media, McGregor said that while there were a lot of options waiting for him in the boxing world, he was currently focused on MMA.

When asked about the possibility of working with Hearn for his next venture into the sport of boxing, the Irishman said:

"Sure, why not? I've no problem with Eddie... Always been respectful to me. he's doing big things in boxing. All the love in the world and respect to Eddie and the matchroom team."

You can watch McGregor speak to Jamal Niaz below:

McGregor's teammate Sinead Kavanagh fought Leah McCourt at Bellator 275. Kavanagh managed to edge out a unanimous decision victory and was later seen celebrating her win with 'The Notorious', who helped carry her backstage.

Eddie Hearn comments on Conor McGregor's stardom

Eddie Hearn recently appeared on MMA journalist Ariel Helwani's show 'The MMA Hour'. At one point during the conversation, Hearn showered praise on Conor McGregor. According to the boxing promoter, McGregor has become bigger than the UFC which is has not sat well with the multi-billion dollar promotion:

“For UFC, where they’ve been very smart is by – it’s such an honor to get a UFC deal. You see these kids coming out of Bellator, or Cage Warriors, or wherever it is; but the thought of getting a UFC contract is everything. But I feel in the UFC, they don’t want you to get too big. And when you do – and I used to almost laugh at Conor, because I could just imagine just the disruption that he was causing in that organization, because that’s not really the name of the game. We don’t want a star that is bigger than the UFC. Conor McGregor became bigger than the UFC. Really. And that’s a nightmare for those guys.”

Watch Eddie Hearn talk about McGregor below:

McGregor has headlined many of the highest selling pay-per-view events in the UFC. The Irishman's fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 set the record for the highest number of pay-per-view buys in the history of the promotion.

Edited by John Cunningham