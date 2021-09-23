"The audacity to compare mine with this p*ss" - Conor McGregor posts furious rant after Twitter compares his first pitch to 50 Cent's

Conor McGregor threw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night game against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field.

The Irishman's throw was quite the opposite in terms of accuracy compared to his strikes inside the octagon. The throw landed towards the third-base side, nearly hurting a fan sitting in the front row who was trying to record the pitch.

Watch Conor McGregor's first pitch below:

The internet was quick to get on to the task of making fun of Conor McGregor's first pitch, which was undoubtedly among the least impressive ones thrown by a celebrity ahead of an MLB game. Fellow UFC fighters like Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Belal Muhammad, Ben Askren, and a few others took shots at Conor McGregor as well.

Many compared Conor McGregor's pitch to 50 Cent's terrible first pitch botch ahead of a New York Mets vs. Pittsburgh Pirate game at Citi Field in 2014.

However, 'Notorious' did not take too kindly to the comparisons and has now lashed out at his critics with a long rant on Instagram. Conor McGregor claimed that accuracy aside, his throw was the most powerful of all. The Irishman even suggested that he deserved a place in the Wrigley Field Hall-of-Fame.

"The audacity to compare mine with this p*ss! Picture to picture alone buries this. Mine, bar the accuracy, was the most powerful and fastest first pitch of any of these other athletes/ artist over the years. No comparison. Smoke them up and down that Forbes I do. Get Messi over. Smoked. Cris. Smoked. Federer. Doubled. All time Most Power! Put me in the Wrigley hall of fame for that rocket launch. Beside some of that nice red brick. Mahogany Oak Frame. Wimbledon lines in the grass. The great Wrigley Field reminds me of the grounds on my land in Ireland. Impeccable," Conor McGregor wrote.

Conor McGregor: "The most devastating first pitch ever seen"

Following the throw, Conor McGregor sat down for an interview with the Marquee Sports Network and claimed that his pitch was the most devastating one seen at the historic venue.

"The most devastating first pitch ever seen in the iconic Wrigley Field. The venom is there, the power is there. It's a little off accurate-wise. I'm on the one leg, you can see me based fully on the left leg that was just recently injured. But I'm happy with that, I'll take that on board," Conor McGregor said.

Also Read

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Conor McGregor ( @TheNotoriousMMA ) on his first pitch: "The most devastating first pitch ever seen! The venom is there, the power is there." Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) on his first pitch: "The most devastating first pitch ever seen! The venom is there, the power is there." https://t.co/GTZQDqUbeU

It is understandable that Conor McGregor would not like his first pitch to be compared to 50 Cent's, given their long history of rivalry.

Edited by Avinash Tewari