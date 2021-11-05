"I may be somewhat Indian" - Conor McGregor promises to visit India to study yoga, endorses Ritu Phogat and hints at launch of Proper 12 in the country

Expressing his massive admiration for India, Conor McGregor recently said the Indian population is possibly "the most respectful and caring."

The former two-division UFC champion also spoke highly of the Indian doctors, stating they have "complete care, peace and love in their soul." McGregor, 33, first took to Twitter to wish his Indian fans a happy Diwali (a major Indian festival).

Afterwards, the Irish superstar went on a tweet spree. He offered his support to Indian MMA, hinted at the launch of his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in the country and also promised to learn yoga.

Ritu Phogat, who recently qualified for the final of ONE Championship's women's atomweight grand prix, was the subject of one of McGregor's tweets. Phogat will challenge kickboxing sensation Stamp Fairtex in the final of the eight-women tournament on December 3.

"Rooting for the Indians to make a stamp in this game soon! Quite very possibly the most respectful and caring nationality I’ve ever met in my life, the Indians. Let’s go India!"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA



She will take on Thailand's Stamp Fairtex on December 3 in the final, with the winner getting to compete for the One Championships Title.💪



"Rooting for the Indians to make a stamp in this game soon! Quite very possibly the most respectful and caring nationality I've ever met in my life, the Indians. Let's go India!"

The 33-year-old continued to sing praises for India and went as far as to say whiskey is India's national drink. While some may argue against that claim, McGregor had no hesitancy in recognizing the potential of his whiskey business in the country.

"Whiskey is even the National drink out there! What a place! I may be some what Indian. In my soul I am Indian. Proper Twelve to India!"

"Whiskey is even the National drink out there! What a place! I may be some what Indian. In my soul I am Indian. Proper Twelve to India!"

According to the Proper No. Twelve website, the Irish whiskey is currently available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Russia, Poland and South Africa.

When Conor McGregor trained with Indian heavyweight Ramston Rodrigues

Conor McGregor with Ramston Rodrigues

Indian heavyweight Ramston Rodrigues helped McGregor train for his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. Taking to Instagram, 'The Notorious' hailed Rodrigues as "India's next heavyweight champion" and also lent his support to the Indians who bore the brunt of COVID-19 earlier this year.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, Rodrigues reflected on how he felt training with the former UFC lightweight champion.

McGregor last fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July this year. He suffered a horrific leg break in the dying seconds of the first round, which rendered him unfit to continue further. The Irishman is on a six-month medical suspension, which will at least keep him out of action until January 2022.

