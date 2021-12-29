"The smoothest most creamiest around!" - Conor McGregor proudly shows off Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey and signature Forged Irish Stout

Conor McGregor is an avid businessman, utilizing every opportunity to promote his ventures. This time, McGregor posted pictures of a glass of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey and a pint of Forged Irish Stout.

In a recent post on Instagram, 'Notorious' shared images of his beloved beverages with his fans:

"The smoothest most creamiest around!"

Conor McGregor hailed for his loyalty by Dana White

Conor McGregor suffered a horrific injury in his most recent outing inside the octagon. In a fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, the Irishman suffered a broken tibia, earning him a TKO loss by way of doctor's stoppage.

The Dubliner has since been licking his wounds, waiting for a return to the octagon. During a recent interview on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, Dana White hailed 'Notorious' for his loyalty:

"There's been a lot of fighters that have been incredibly loyal to me and I've been incredibly loyal to them. Conor McGregor's one of them. Conor's a f*****g handful boy, but when you look at the way fighters are built, they're different to everybody else on this planet."

Conor McGregor hopes to make his way back to the octagon in 2022. With the way the UFC lightweight division is progressing, it seems like he may be in for a roller coaster of a year.

The UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has trained his aim at the Crumlin native. 'Do Bronx' admitted that he was interested in locking horns with McGregor. The Irishman was perhaps looking to settle what he views as unfinished business against 'The Diamond'. However, Poirier's recent loss will certainly have affected his plans.

Although the feud between the two transcends the confines of the title picture in the UFC, McGregor could this time prefer to compete for the gold. He confirmed as much with a post on social media after Poirier was beaten by Oliveira at UFC 269.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

The lightweight division is currently an interesting place. Stay tuned, for it's going to be an absolute joy to watch all the action unfold.

Edited by Aziel Karthak