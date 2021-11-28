Conor McGregor says he was 'surprised' that Dan Hooker got submitted by Islam Makhachev at UFC 267; wishes 'The Hangman' well in his featherweight journey

Conor McGregor has revealed that he was surprised by Dan Hooker’s submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 267. McGregor also sent good wishes to Hooker ahead of the New Zealand fighter’s return to the featherweight division.

Additionally, Conor McGregor alluded to Dan Hooker’s appearances on The Mac Life’s Pub Talk with Oscar Willis, praising 'The Hangman' for the same. In response to a Twitter user asking for his take on Hardy moving from lightweight featherweight, McGregor tweeted:

“If can do it, why not! Know he is a deep student of the game, I was surprised he was caught with that kimura last time out. Wish him well, I’m loving the Pub Talk with Oscar of The Mac Life.”

Conor McGregor has competed at featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight as a professional MMA fighter. McGregor is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. The MMA megastar has also found success in the UFC welterweight division. The Irish MMA stalwart’s most recent fight was contested at lightweight.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker has competed in the featherweight and lightweight divisions over the course of his MMA career. Hooker went 3-3 during his time at featherweight in the UFC.

‘The Hangman’ subsequently moved up to the lightweight division, establishing himself as one of the top-tier fighters at 155 pounds. That said, Dan Hooker has lost three of his last four fights, all contested at lightweight. Hooker recently suggested that he’d like to move back to the 145-pound division.

Conor McGregor is on the comeback trail, while Islam Makhachev is on the cusp of a UFC lightweight title shot

Conor McGregor suffered consecutive losses in a pair of lightweight bouts against Dustin Poirier earlier this year. McGregor’s most recent octagon appearance witnessed him suffer a horrific leg injury in his first-round TKO setback against Poirier at UFC 264 in July.

Regardless, Conor McGregor has vowed to return stronger than ever. ‘Mystic Mac’ is currently recovering from the injury and has emphasized he’d like to fight whoever holds the UFC lightweight title when he returns to the octagon in 2022.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev – a childhood friend and longtime training partner of Conor McGregor’s nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov – is on the cusp of a UFC lightweight title shot. Makhachev is on a nine-fight win streak and is set to face Beneil Dariush at a UFC Fight Night event on February 26th, 2022. The winner of this matchup could catapult themselves into a title bout in 2022.

Presently, reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is scheduled to defend his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on December 11th. The winner of this fight is likely to face Justin Gaethje next. Many in the MMA community believe that – provided Islam Makhachev gets past Beneil Dariush – Makhachev will fight for the belt sometime in 2022.

