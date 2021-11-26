Conor McGregor to spend €19m to develop "amazing mega site" in hometown Dublin

Conor McGregor has announced plans to spend €19 million on a new site in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland.

It’s no secret that Conor McGregor has a deep love affair with his home country and specifically with the city of Dublin. It’s where he went from being a boy to being a man, with the Crumlin area being particularly crucial to that transformation.

As the years have gone on and Conor McGregor has become an even greater household name, he’s ensured that the people of Dublin feel some of the benefits of his work. From donating to charity all the way through to giving back to the community, the Irishman wants to leave a legacy behind after everything he’s done for mixed martial arts.

Now, he’s taking it a step further by putting forward plans for a “mega site” in Dublin 12.

You may love him or hate him, but nobody can deny that Conor McGregor is attempting to repair his image in the eyes of the Irish people.

Will Conor McGregor return to the UFC?

The short answer is nobody knows, but every indicator from Conor McGregor himself suggests that 'The Notorious' will be back in the octagon sooner rather than later.

His two losses to Dustin Poirier certainly set him back, as did the broken leg he suffered in the trilogy. Despite that, Conor McGregor doesn’t want to back down. He’s made it clear that he is ready to challenge for the UFC lightweight championship upon his return.

Many will protest against that, but if Poirier does indeed manage to capture the 155-pound belt, their epic rivalry could well enter a fourth installment. From there, it’s anyone’s guess as to what is going to happen when the cage door locks behind them.

