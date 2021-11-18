"It’s just simply not settled yet" - Conor McGregor hints that his two losses to Dustin Poirier do not mark an end to their rivalry in the UFC

Conor McGregor has suggested his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is far from over, emphasizing that “it’s just simply not settled yet".

Dustin Poirier currently leads their series of fights by a 2-1 margin. Two of their three fights took place earlier this year, with Poirier emerging as the winner on both occasions.

Despite having suffered back-to-back defeats against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor is seemingly still interested in fighting ‘The Diamond'. In a recent tweet, the Irishman opined that he performed well in the grappling department in their trilogy fight.

However, a Twitter user proceeded to insinuate that Conor McGregor did ultimately lose that fight. McGregor responded by stating:

“His head was sorer, my leg was sorer. I feel good on that. Not to say his leg wasn’t busted either tho. I had that thigh well minced. I feel it’s just simply not settled yet. Is the fairest response I can give.”

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA OLE IN @GrealishRole_ Did ye win the fight in the end? twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Did ye win the fight in the end? twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… His head was sorer, my leg was sorer. I feel good on that. Not to say his leg wasn’t busted either tho. I had that thigh well minced. I feel it’s just simply not settled yet. Is the fairest response I can give. twitter.com/grealishrole_/… His head was sorer, my leg was sorer. I feel good on that. Not to say his leg wasn’t busted either tho. I had that thigh well minced. I feel it’s just simply not settled yet. Is the fairest response I can give. twitter.com/grealishrole_/…

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier took place at UFC 178 in September 2014. The fight was contested at featherweight and witnessed McGregor win via first-round TKO.

They met again at UFC 257 in January of this year. Their rematch was contested at lightweight and saw Poirier win via second-round TKO.

Following this, their trilogy fight transpired at UFC 264 in July. It was contested at lightweight and ended shortly after Conor McGregor sustained a gruesome leg injury. The fight was declared a first-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) win for Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor purportedly issued death threats to Dustin Poirier after the trilogy fight. McGregor has taken multiple jibes at Poirier and his family ever since. ‘The Diamond,’ on his part, believes they could fight again someday.

Moreover, McGregor posted another tweet highlighting the success he had off his back against Poirier. The tweet read as follows:

"Really nasty elbows and upkicks for sure. That or maybe a really annoying blue bottle was around him after the fight, lol. Make no mistake they are not looking forward to what is coming. I will be back and it will be settled. Once and for all."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Make no mistake they are not looking forward to what is coming.

I will be back and it will be settled.

Once and for all. I'll offer you this @slip_nd_bang Fun fact: Poirier ate more shots on the ground than Conor twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… Fun fact: Poirier ate more shots on the ground than Conor twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… https://t.co/qwnawmGGAZ Really nasty elbows and upkicks for sure. That or maybe a really annoying blue bottle was around him after the fight, lol.Make no mistake they are not looking forward to what is coming.I will be back and it will be settled.Once and for all. twitter.com/slip_nd_bang/s… Really nasty elbows and upkicks for sure. That or maybe a really annoying blue bottle was around him after the fight, lol.Make no mistake they are not looking forward to what is coming. I will be back and it will be settled. Once and for all. twitter.com/slip_nd_bang/s…

Conor McGregor has hinted at facing Max Holloway in his comeback fight in 2022

While his rivalry with Dustin Poirier remains as intense as ever, Conor McGregor appears to have set his sights on another old foe. The MMA megastar recently hinted he could fight Max Holloway next.

Conor McGregor has been going back and forth with ‘Blessed’ on social media as of late. Furthermore, Holloway has claimed he’s on the short-list of opponents who could face McGregor next.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Presently, Conor McGregor’s next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be revealed. McGregor’s recovering from his leg injury and hopes to return in mid-2022. 'Mystic Mac’ has teased fighting at welterweight and even moving up as high as middleweight when he returns.

Watch: Why Nike did not sponsor the UFC?

Edited by Joshua Broom