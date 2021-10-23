"I just wanna kill one of yous rats in there" - Conor McGregor engages in ugly spat with Tony Ferguson on Twitter; Nate Diaz chimes in

Conor McGregor has found himself amidst yet another war of words on social media, this time around with fellow UFC mainstays Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz.

After Tony Ferguson recently called out Conor McGregor, ‘Notorious’ fired back and seemingly took a shot at Ferguson’s much-discussed battles with mental health. Meanwhile, Ferguson accused McGregor of using growth hormones, suggesting that banned PEDs are the reason behind the Irish MMA legend’s recent weight gain.

Not one to be outdone, Conor McGregor indicated that he would fight ‘El Cucuy’ someday. McGregor also jibed at Ferguson’s wife and added that he’d like to kill one of his foes when they clash inside the octagon. McGregor tweeted [the post has since been deleted]:

“Me and you are fighting one day mate and I gonna end your life in there full of it. Sauce. Money. Power. I already won all the belts and the money in this game I just wanna kill one of yous rats in there now it’s the only thing left for me to do. And Watch me do it. Only on PPV.”

In response to Conor McGregor’s tweet wherein the Irishman has suggested that he’d like to kill one of his opponents inside the octagon, Nate Diaz fired back with a tweet of his own. One ought to note that Diaz hasn’t tagged McGregor in the tweet or posted his tweet as a reply to the Irishman’s tweet.

Instead, Nate Diaz has put forth a standalone tweet that many believe is a jibe at Conor McGregor. The Stockton, California native’s tweet against McGregor alluded that the Irish MMA stalwart is currently out of action due to injury and can’t fight. Diaz’s tweet read as follows:

“You can’t even fight dumba**”

Conor McGregor, on his part, sent out a few more tweets for good measure:

Is a Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy fight on the horizon?

While Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson appear more than willing to fight each other next, the consensus in the MMA community is that McGregor’s comeback opponent could very well be none other than Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have faced off twice in the past. Their first fight witnessed Diaz defeat McGregor via second-round submission at UFC 196 in March 2016. Meanwhile, their rematch saw McGregor beat Diaz via majority decision at UFC 202 in August 2016. Both fights were contested at welterweight.

Conor McGregor’s most recent fight took place at 155lbs, whereas Diaz’s latest octagon outing was at 170lbs. Presently, McGregor is expected to recover from his leg injury and return in 2022. Neither he nor Diaz have their next opponent or comeback date finalized yet.

